Advent Candlelight Tea to feature music, fellowship

MANISTEE — The Advent Candlelight Tea will take place at 3 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Manistee United Methodist Church.

Hostesses will decorate individual tables with a Christmas theme and serve special desserts by candlelight. The program will feature music by the children’s choir.

Women new to the community or others who have not yet found a church home are especially invited, but the event is open to any who desire a way to celebrate that “Mary Had a Baby.”

The event, at 387 First Street, is sponsored by the United Methodist Women.

Please call for reservations by Dec. 12 to Cara Babcock at (231) 299-5191 or Kay Simons at (231) 889-3479.