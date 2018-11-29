Bobcats expect to pick up where they left off

BRETHREN — Brethren boys basketball hopes to pick up from where they left off last season.

After starting last year’s campaign with a 1-9 record, the Bobcats righted the ship and closed out the season by going 8-4 to finish 9-13.

The team has a lot of experience and Brethren coach J.J. Randall believes the Bobcats will be able to hit the ground running to start this season.

“We return four starters from last year,” Randall said. “We have a sophomore point guard who played a lot of phenomenal minutes as a freshman last year. There’s a lot of experience. It’s good.”

The season marks Randall’s fourth at the helm of the Bobcats. That means this team’s seniors have been playing in Randall’s system for their entire high school careers.

“They’ve been there since they were freshman,” Randall said. “So everything is going pretty well at the beginning of the season, because they’re able to kind of mentor our juniors and sophomore to be able to understand practice and playing.”

Randall expects Jacob Riggs, Gavin Asiala, Logan Tighe and Skylar Wojciechowski to make key contributions on the court this season. However, the Bobcats have good depth and there will not be a tremendous drop-off in talent when the second unit comes in.

“Our bench is pretty deep this year, too,” Randall said. “Whoever comes off our bench, I don’t think we’ll miss too much, or miss a beat from our starters.”

With experience comes comfort, and Randall expects the team to be able to execute well at both ends of the floor.

“I think this year we’ll be a little bit more comfortable running our offense, and comfortable with being aggressive,” Randall said. “We need to take each game one at a time rather than looking at our overall record. I think that’s what we have to do. That’s what we did at the end of last year to become more successful.”

After the rough beginning of last season, the Bobcats were able to bounce back and finish out the season strong. They did not give up and it paid off, as they were able to see what happens when they play up to their potential. Now they know they have the ability to win games.

“We learned from last year,” Randall said. “We started off 1-9 and finished the season 9-13. We turned it around at the end of the year. It’s a tremendous group of great kids — great character kids. A lot of them I had from football. It’s the same group. It’s going to be fun.”

The Bobcats open their season by hosting Manistee Catholic Central tonight at 7:30 p.m.