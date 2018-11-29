City Ordinance Committee to address dogs

MANISTEE — Manistee City Council’s work session on Tuesday featured another conversation around policy involving dogs in the City of Manistee.

Council held a general consensus to prompt the Ordinance Committee to write up a city-wide draft ordinance, featuring several guidelines for pet owners who plan on walking their dogs in various areas of the city. Right now, the city lacks such an ordinance.

Thad Taylor, city manager, said there is an ordinance in place stating owners must pick up after their dogs, including other details like keeping dogs on leashes.

However, the ordinance does not address other details including where they are allowed in the city.

“As we found out, we have no ordinance; we have an ordinance that says you have to pick up after your dogs,” said mayor Roger Zielinski. “Other than that we have nothing.

“We have options, we could do nothing at all and leave it as is, or we could develop an ordinance that goes along with what we have been assuming we’ve had for quite some time.”

Taylor said council asked the committee to speak more on the issue and draft an ordinance to include where dogs are allowed; indicate the size of leash; and more.

Currently, the city has no ordinance addressing dogs on public beaches, parks and the Riverwalk, rather there are policies in place stating dogs are not allowed in certain areas like Fifth Avenue Beach. Police are able to ask people to follow the posted rules, but cannot enforce it any further.

There are areas in the city designated for dogs like city sidewalks; the First Street Beach between the pier heads; Nordhouse Dunes; North Beach Access and Douglas Park Recreation Area and the dog park.

Tim Kozal, Manistee Public Safety director, said not cleaning up after a dog is a civil infraction, but the police would need to observe the incident or have a witness to pursue legal action.

“It is going to have to be something we would have to observe in our presence,” said Kozal. “The only other way we could do something about a civil infraction like that is have someone from the public make the complaint, and they would have to come in as a witness to do that.”

Taylor said if council would like these policies to be better enforced, they must pass an ordinance.

“The bottom line is that if they want to change things they can do it by ordinance or by rules,” said Taylor. “If they want something that’s enforceable, then they are going to have to put it in ordinance form.”

In recent months, council reconsidered allowing dogs on the Riverwalk, from the west end of the Manistee Municipal Marina to the east end. However, after much deliberation on Oct. 3, council members voted 4-2 to deny the ordinance amendment.

At a meeting on Sept. 18, city council members initially held a general consensus — at an unofficial 4-3 vote — in favor of allowing dogs, prompting city staff to prepare the documents. The original ordinance amendment, drafted prior to the Sept. 18 meeting, prohibited dogs on the entire Riverwalk.

Other measures were introduced in the past — all were denied.

Council member Erin Pontiac was in favor of allowing the Ordinance Committee to draft an outline or ordinance to bring back to council.

“I think it should go to the Ordinance Committee and see what they would like to put together,” she said, at the meeting on Tuesday night.

While policies are in place, Zielinski and council member Mick Szymanski agreed that they might not be enough to address the issue.

“Without enforcement (policies) do not mean a lot,” said Zielinski.

Mayor pro-tem Lynda Beaton said, while she supports dogs in city parks, she has some issues with the costs involved.

“I do lean toward allowing dogs in the parks, but we have to make it so owners understand they have to pick up after their dogs,” she said. “I think that’s an investment we would have to look at. We would have to put up more trash receptacles or stands with bags. I am a little bit concerned with the cost involved with that.”

A draft ordinance will be brought back to city council for their review.