Holiday traditions: ‘The Nutcracker Ballet’ returns to Ramsdell

By Jane Bone

MNA Staff Writer

MANISTEE ­— The holiday season celebrates the unity of traditions, bridging together old customs and new ventures.

The biennial production of “The Nutcracker Ballet” will return to the Ramsdell stage for two weekends, and is a collaboration between longtime director Ingrid Bond and the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts (RRCA).

Tchaikovsky’s original ballet premiered in 1892 and was staged by Russian choreographer, Marius Petipa. The score and the ballet premiered at nearly the same time the Ramsdell was built.

With this in mind, Bond’s production of “The Nutcracker Ballet” was specifically set for the Ramsdell stage, and enables the audience to see many unique features of the theater.

Xavier Verna, executive director of the RRCA, said the partnership was an easy transition, as the production has been held at the Ramsdell for the past two decades.

“(Bond) is an incredible person and dance teacher, so we saw the opportunity to work with her and present ‘The Nutcracker Ballet’ as part of our series. We have been helping Ingrid along the way in terms of resources and reaching a little farther with marketing,” he said. “She has been really amazing in terms of being able to organize the auditions and getting kids from across county lines.”

The performers range in age from 3 to 60, and span numerous counties throughout the state including Manistee, Mason, Benzie, Lake, Wexford, Berrien and Newaygo counties.

Dancers were selected by a three-panel audition judged by dance professionals, including Frankfort native Carol Greenaway.

The brief solo called, “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” is the original Marius Petipa choreography, and Greenaway gifted the choreography to Bond when her version of the production began in 1998.

“Dance is different than other arts because there is nothing physical to pass onto others,” said Bond. “It is such an honor to have been gifted such an important, significant work, because it represents such an artistic trust. I’m the steward of this choreography and I am entrusted to make it fit with the rest of the production.”

Bond said one of the most rewarding aspects is watching the close relationships develop between the dancers, and their devotion to the production. Rehearsals are often attended by previous cast members who coach dancers in roles they held in the past.

“They are coming from all different schools and are learning how to adapt to artistic styles,” she said. “There is a mix of new friendships and old friendships, and some people who are in Nutcracker have done it since they were little children and are now adults. It’s so inspiring to see how it works its magic, even in rehearsal.”

In addition to the countless hours dancers have invested in the project, Bond said there were a number of volunteers who have stepped in to help prepare for the opening of the production.

“One of our coaches, Tamara DePonio, is new to the project and was referred to me through (Verna),” she said. “She has professional dancing and acting experience and has been coaching several lead dancers. She has been amazing to work with.”

Bond said the show also honors past volunteers who have contributed to the project over the years and helped create many of the costumes and set pieces that are still used in the production.

“There is quite a legacy within this project,” said Bond.

Performance dates are at 8 p.m. on Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and Dec. 7-8, and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9.

Tickets for “The Nutcracker Ballet” are available on MyNorthTickets.com or by calling 1-800-836-0717.