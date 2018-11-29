Manistee’s Vander Weele signs to play softball at Cornerstone

MANISTEE — Softball is basically stitched into the fabric of Erin Vander Weele’s life.

The Manistee senior fell in love with the sport at an early age and has been playing and improving ever since. It just wouldn’t make sense for that relationship to end after the upcoming spring season.

Fittingly, Vander Weele officially extended her softball career this week by signing a letter of intent to play at the collegiate level for Cornerstone University of Grand Rapids.

“It’s very exciting,” Vander Weele said Wednesday during a signing ceremony held at Manistee High School. “I always wanted to play softball beyond high school — it’s been part of my life since I was little — so this just fulfills my dreams.”

Vander Weele is following in the footsteps of her older sister, Megan, a 2013 MHS graduate who went on to play for Muskegon Community College after her own successful career on the diamond for the Chippewas.

“She had a huge impact on my softball career,” Vander Weele said of her older sibling. “So I’m glad to be following in her footsteps. It really means a lot.”

Erin, however, carved out her own path, as a standout shortstop, pitcher and heavy hitter for Manistee’s softball program.

Last season — her junior year — Vander Weele had 51 hits in 106 at-bats for a .481 batting average, with an on-base percentage of .530. She totaled 11 doubles, nine triples and two home runs in 31 total games. Vander Weele has one more season with the Chippewas this spring.

On Wednesday, Vander Weele was joined by family, classmates and friends — including her father and Manistee varsity softball coach Ross Vander Weele — in celebrating her signing. Cornerstone’s Jim Farrell, head coach of the Golden Eagles’ softball program, was also in attendance.

“The thing that attracted me (to Vander Weele) first, to be honest, was bat speed and watching the ball come off her bat,” he said. “She can swing it.

“After that, getting to know her and where her heart is, she seemed like a great kid,” he added. “I’m very impressed with the way she plays the game; the heart and the passion she goes after it with.

“She seems to be a great teammate, so we’re very excited to have her in the program.”

Cornerstone is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC). Vander Weele said it didn’t take much convincing to commit to the university for the 2020 season.

“I’ve talked to coach (Farrell) a lot and I actually went to an overnight stay with a lot of the girls,” she said. “I got to bond with them, see what their daily life was like. … It just felt like home. It felt like a place I could be myself.

“I visited Hope and went to some camps at Calvin, but nothing stuck with me like (Cornerstone).”

Farrell, who is in his 28th year with the program and 19th as head coach, said Vander Weele’s bat might find its way in the order sooner than later.

“A lot of times, you almost have to see them play at this level just to see how they adapt,” he said, “but the neat thing about the level of bat speed that she brings is she’ll be able to compete offensively very quickly. … A lot of times, run production is so high on the priority list that we’ll have to find places for those players to get in the lineup.

“She’ll have the opportunity to earn that playing time quickly, just with her bat. … She just wants to play, wants to be in the game, and I have no doubt that within a short amount of time that will probably be the case.”