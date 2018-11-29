Portagers pull away from Sabers in season opener

MANISTEE — Onekama and Manistee Catholic Central kicked off their boys basketball seasons Thursday in a non-conference contest. The Portagers were slow out of the gate, but a strong second half allowed them to take a 42-32 victory.

“We started off a little slow,” said Onekama coach Nathan Bradford. “I don’t know if the kids still had their football legs, but we had six practices on our belt. I told the kids to keep playing hard and good things will happen.”

The Sabers (0-1) held a 19-14 advantage to start the second half, but a four-point third quarter gave the Portagers (1-0) ample opportunity to take the lead and never look back.

“Felt like a March atmosphere, but with first-game results,” said MCC coach Mike Feliczak. “Just sluggish. I thought we got some of the shots we wanted and couldn’t convert in the second half. I think we were a little gassed. I think we were more gassed than they were to be honest with you, and I thought it would be the other way around.”

After Manistee Catholic’s Kyle Mikolajczak scored to give the Sabers a 21-16 advantage with 6:42 remaining in the third, the Portagers closed the quarter on a 12-2 run. The game was tied 23-23 before Ben Acton hit a free throw to give Onekama a lead they would not relinquish.

“In the second half I think we were a little more aggressive in attacking the basket,” Bradford said. “And Taylor (Bennett) got a little more aggressive and we started moving the ball a little bit.

“I think the main key was we rebounded well and we only had four turnovers on the night, so I thought we did a great job taking care of the basketball, especially being in our first game.”

Onekama led 28-23 to start the final quarter, and an early 7-2 Portager run closed the door on any hopes of a Manistee Catholic comeback.

“I told the kids, ‘The defensive effort’s there, just keep working and we’ll get a couple baskets to go down,’ and obviously it happened,” Bradford said.

A 3-pointer by Preston Picardat closed the deficit to 38-32 with just over two minutes remaining in the game, but Bennett hit a jumper and followed that up by swishing two free throws to seal the deal.

“We need to start off a little stronger and just play hard on the defensive end because a lot of shots weren’t falling, and sometimes that happens,” Bennett said. “You have to work hard on defense and get rebounds.”

Bennett led the Portagers with 14 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals. Ben Acton amassed six points, five rebounds, five blocks, four steals and two assists, Wade Sedlar added 10 points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist and Aric Hopwood chipped in with eight points and three boards.

“I said, ‘I know the shots aren’t going but keep working on the defensive end,’ and I think that did help ignite our offense,” Bradford said. “We pushed the ball a little bit more and we made sure the big guy (Mikolajczak) — who was aggressive the first half — we made sure to get a double down on him because he’s tough inside.”

MCC’s Brayden Perkins scored the first points of the game when he hit a 3-pointer two minutes into the contest. Picardat hit one of his own to give the Sabers a 6-0 lead with 4:16 left in the first. Onekama battled back and a Luke Mauntler basket tied things up at 6-6.

“I thought we were able to get what we wanted out of our offense,” Feliczak said. “We like to go high post and we like to go down on the block, and we were getting those, and we could have got a lot more.

“They were sitting in a zone and really collapsing on Kyle and Preston, but we just have to work on how to kick it out and how to convert some shots, but I was happy we could get it in there.”

A Mikolajczak free throw gave Manistee Catholic the lead before a 3-point play by Sedlar allowed Onekama to enjoy a 9-7 advantage after one quarter.

“I knew coming in (MCC) had a lot of good players coming back from last year, and they had a great year last year,” Bradford said. “I told the kids it was going to be competitive. In-county rivals. It’s always nice to play in-county teams and get the good fan support for both sides. I knew coming in they were going to play tough.”

Manistee Catholic had 18 turnovers on the night, whereas Onekama only had four.

“Things went pretty well in the end,” Bennett said. “We struggled in the beginning. We had to knock off the rust from football. With only six days of practice I think we did pretty good.”

Mikolajczak scored early in the second quarter to tie things up and Picardat hit a pair of free throws to put MCC up by two. Hopwood answered back with a 3-pointer but the Sabers closed the quarter with an 8-2 run.

“Our outside shooting wasn’t there tonight,” Feliczak said. “Other than that, I thought we handled (Onekama’s) half-court trap pretty easily. We got Kyle in the middle on the run a few times. I guess I was excited about that.”

Mikolajczak led Manistee Catholic with 12 points and seven rebounds. Picardat added 10 points, five assists and seven boards, and John Slivka grabbed seven rebounds.

“Preston had a good night,” Feliczak said. “Good effort from him. I’m really not displeased with the effort, I just thought we got a little tired.”

The Sabers have little time to mourn the loss, as they head to Brethren for a game tonight at 7:30 p.m. in a West Michigan D League showdown. The Portagers next see action when they host Northern Michigan Christian Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Onekama’s junior varsity team won by a score of 37-26.