STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

Michigan Senate OKs extension of abortion telemedicine ban

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-led Michigan Senate has voted to make permanent a ban against doctors prescribing abortion drugs via an internet camera.

The provision in a 2012 abortion law is set to expire after this year. The GOP-backed bill, approved 25-12 along mostly party lines Thursday, would extend the prohibition permanently.

The law requires that physicians do a physical exam of a patient wanting a medical abortion, in which drugs are used to end a pregnancy. They also must be present when the drugs are dispensed.

Before voting, senators amended the legislation to also ban doctors from using telemedicine to diagnose that a woman is pregnant. Democrats say the bill — now headed to the House — would especially hurt rural women’s ability to access health care.

Ex-Monroe judge gets year in prison in violent sex case

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — A former judge accused of paying women for violent sex has been sentenced to at least one year in prison, far less than what prosecutors had sought.

Jarold Calkins was a District Court judge in Monroe County at the time. He was initially charged with prostitution crimes, but the charges were replaced by misconduct in office charges . The four young women wanted to remain anonymous.

The attorney general’s office asked for a minimum of three to four years in prison Thursday. But Judge Archie Brown settled on a year, which means Calkins will be eligible for parole after 12 months.

Calkins told the judge he was in a “dark place” when the events occurred. Statements written by victims were read in court. One woman said she felt like Calkins’ “personal sex slave.” Evidence shows he choked them and beat them with whips.

Michigan Senate OKs limits on local tree-cutting regulations

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Senate has voted to restrict municipalities’ ability to regulate the removal or trimming of trees on private property.

Under a Republican-sponsored bill approved 23-15 on Thursday, local governments could still have rules protecting “heritage” trees — trees that are at least a certain height and are not diseased, dying or otherwise a safety threat.

The legislation was passed largely along party lines in the GOP-led chamber and will be considered next by the Republican-controlled House. It would apply for vegetation on agricultural, business, commercial or industrial property.

Municipalities could not prohibit or require pre-approval for the trimming, felling or removal of vegetation, except for heritage trees. They also could not impose fees or fines or require landowners to plant replacement trees.

Medical marijuana shops may be able to buy from caregivers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Medical marijuana shops that have trouble buying pot from licensed growers may get a reprieve from regulators as a new regulatory system gets off the ground.

The state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs proposed Wednesday that dispensaries be able to briefly source their marijuana product through caregivers instead of licensed growers, under certain conditions. Each registered caregiver has been supplying a limited number of patients since voters legalized medical marijuana a decade ago.

Under the nascent licensing system, growers can sell marijuana to provisioning centers, which in turn can distribute to patients. But growers have not produced enough product initially.

A licensing board will consider the department’s recommendation next week.

Licensees could sell marijuana products received from caregivers through January, while growers could buy products from caregivers through February.

