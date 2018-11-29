Victorian Worship to be held over Sleighbell Weekend

MANISTEE — Each year on the Sunday of Sleighbell Weekend the Manistee First Congregational Church celebrates the Victorian

Lumber Barons who were so instrumental in the building of our beautiful sanctuary by hosting Victorian Worship.

Many of our members and friends dress as Victorian men and women, and we pull in some more traditional elements of the Victorian-era church.

This year in addition to the annual Victorian Worship, Manistee First Congregational will be hosting “Lumberjacks and Flapjacks,” a pancake breakfast.

Food will be served from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. and there is a cost.

Victorian Worship will begin at 10:00 a.m. and everyone is welcome to join us for breakfast or worship, or both. Victorian dress is encouraged but not required.

Manistee First Congregational is located at 412 Fourth Street, next to the courthouse. If you have questions about this event or our church please contact the church office at (231) 723-5361.