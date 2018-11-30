Annual fundraiser to benefit Habitat for Humanity

MANISTEE — The holidays are just around the corner, and Manistee County Habitat for Humanity will host an opportunity for families to enjoy the season’s festivities with their annual cookie decorating fundraiser.

This is the fifth year that the fundraiser has taken place, and will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 7 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the Manistee United Methodist Church.

Vanessa Buhs, executive director, said the fundraiser coincides with other festivities in the area and will encourage the community to come out and support the organization.

“We’re funded by donations and fundraisers, so having this during the Sleighbell Parade weekend is a big deal for us,” she said. “We’ll bake the most wonderful Christmas cookies, and the lobby of the church is all decked out. Each table has sprinkles and everything you need to decorate.”

Randy Zakrajsek, board president, said the event will be enjoyable for all ages.

“Kids love it and parents do too because you get to decorate Christmas cookies but leave all the mess for us,” he said. “We’ll have hot chocolate for them to enjoy as well.”

Buhs said cookies will be available to purchase and decorate by the dozen or half dozen. The cookies are baked by board members and volunteers to ensure there are plenty to go around.

Pre-orders will be available until Dec. 7, and will be decorated by board members and volunteers.

“Last year we sold out of cookies, and this year we have 120 dozen. It helps us buy materials and provide safe and affordable housing for Manistee County residents,” said Zakrajsek. “We’ve been doing it for several years and it’s a good fundraiser and a community-involvement project.”

Buhs said children will also enjoy meeting Mary Poppins, played by local Manistee High School student Aleah Miller who just had the lead role as Mary Poppins.

“We try to include youth for our volunteers to keep Habitat alive, and our volunteers are from all walks of life,” she said. “We just had a youth group from the Faith Covenant Church make lunch for all of the volunteers, and we’re getting ready to use a volunteer youth group from the Methodist Church. We also have help from the National Honor Society.”

The fundraiser is sponsored by Filer Credit Union.

Those who volunteer to help with Habitat for Humanity fundraisers and projects range in age from 16 to 82, according to Buhs. The Manistee chapter has built eleven homes throughout the county since they began in 1994.

One of the current focuses of the local chapter is the Veteran’s Build Program, as well as developing more energy-efficient homes.

“We’re moving towards workforce housing and veterans housing, because there is just such a huge need for that in our county, especially to make it affordable,” said Buhs. “The house we just finished is the most energy efficient that Habitat has ever built.”

More information on Manistee County Habitat for Humanity can be found at habitatmanistee.org.