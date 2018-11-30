Chippewas believe success this season begins with defense

What Manistee may lack in size this season will be made up for with heart and work ethic, said Chippewas coach Dan Gustad.

“We don’t have a whole lot of size per se, so we’re going to have to be in better shape, play better defense and out rebound everybody,” he said. “If we can shut teams down, box out, keep them limited to one shot per possession, our offense will come.”

Manistee’s program, in general, is on the upswing. With a 7-14 record, the Chippewas’ 2017-18 campaign boasted their best win total since 2011-12.

This year’s squad, however, will be without three graduates from a season ago, including two starters, one of them being Jacob Gustad, last year’s team leader in points.

The majority of this year’s makeup, though, comes equipped with experience.

“We lost some guys, but we’re bringing back five seniors, all from the team last year,” Gustad said. “(Experience) is a quality thing to have: a group of kids who are dedicated to the sport and really want to get better and play together as a team.

“The core seniors we have have stepped up and are proving to be good leaders,” he added. “They are going to fill in the vacancies that we have from last year very well.”

The Chippewas have already been presented with a challenge in the preseason, as starter Kyle Mantych has been sidelined with an injury sustained the first week of practice and transfer student Diego Peterson will have to wait until January to be eligible for in-game action.

“We didn’t have a ton of numbers to start with, so now we’re down to eight for this first part of the season,” Gustad said. The plan, however, remains the same, no matter the rotation.

“If we take care of our possessions and play hard defense, then good things can happen,” Gustad said. “We can’t afford to give up four or five shots every time down the floor and expect to win ball games.”

And the hope is to find a winning formula as the season progresses.

“We have to fill spots, maybe some guys in new roles, so we’re going to have to adapt to those changes,” Gustad said. “But with some time and getting some games in, obviously, we should get comfortable and find our rhythm.”