Dog rescued from house fire

MANISTEE — The Manistee Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that took place Thursday night.

Firefighters from the Manistee Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Thursday on the 200 block of 6th Street.

Upon arrival, Capt. Mark Cameron and Capt. John Peddie found a fire that was contained to the kitchen area in the rear of the house, according to a press release from Tim Kozal, director of Public Safety for the City of Manistee.

All resident had been evacuated, and the fire was quickly extinguished. Firefighters rescued the family dog.

Filer Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.