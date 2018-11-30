Holidays just around the corner at Senior Center

By Sarah Howard

Senior Center Director

Happy Saturday Manistee County! I am so glad I live in this beautiful area, there is nothing I like more than being a part of such a wonderful community. Our county is so generous to the seniors of Manistee County.

We had the Manistee Middle Schools Student Council donate a large amount of non-perishable foods to the Manistee County Council on Aging’s Food Bank. This was such a wonderful surprise and it will help so many seniors in our county. I want to thank all of the kids and staff, it is nice to see such kindness from such wonderful kids.

Another generous donation came in from the Manistee Victorian Quilters Guild. They donated a beautiful Christmas tree with the most beautiful handmade ornaments.

Thank you for being so kind and generous, I know all of the quilters work so hard on these lovely handmade ornaments. The seniors and the Senior Center will be able to enjoy this special tree for years to come.

Manistee County Council on Aging has a great food bank program for seniors that need a little extra help through the month. We work with some great stores in Manistee County to be able to purchase food at a reasonable price.

I wanted to let you know that Dave at Kaleva Meats has been such a life saver so many times for the Senior Center. Dave always goes above and beyond when we work with him during events and activities. I just know how difficult it is to own a small business these days and I hope you know how important it is to keep these local small stores up and running so they can serve their population in their towns and villages. So, I say, shop small every chance you can to keep these wonderful businesses around. Thank you, Dave, and Kaleva Meats, for all you do for so many people in Kaleva and Manistee County.

I want to thank everyone who called me with ideas and encouragement regarding the homeless problems in Manistee County. You will never know how much your opinions and suggestions mean to me, thank you all very much. I hope everyone remembers giving a hand to someone in need doesn’t only make a difference to them, it can change your life too.

This week we have so much going on, and I hope you come in and try something new. I have a senior chess champion that would love to come in and show you how to be a better chess player. If this sounds like something fun, let me know, he will come in and teach you to be better at such an interesting game.

I remember my dad and my uncle Larry at the holidays sitting down to play chess, they would play for hours until one of them was the victor. Chess is a great way to keep your minds sharp and active. If you think this would be something you would like to do, give me a call for more information.

We are diligently working on our adult foster care home Christmas gift program. If you would like to do something special for this wonderful group of seniors, give us a call or stop by to get a gift tag off our special giving tree.

This is a great way to give back in your community. These seniors usually don’t get a lot of Christmas presents, many of them don’t have family members or family close by. If you want to make a difference in some special people’s lives, stop in and get a tag off the tree.

We have some really great Christmas gifts available at the Senior Center for you, your friends and your family. We have a beautiful cookbook that was made by our seniors. The money that is raised will go directly to the Seniors Visiting Seniors program, which is such a great program.

We are also looking for more seniors that are isolated and would like someone to come in, visit, play cards, play games or even read books. If you are a senior or know a senior that is isolated and would benefit from a visit, please give us a call at the Senior Center to get started. We can always use more senior volunteers for this program too.

Another great program that we are looking for some seniors to get involved in is the Senior Odyssey, this is a really great time for everyone who gets involved. There is a meeting at 1 p.m. on Dec. 6 to explain what Senior Odyssey is and the guidelines for this statewide competition. I hope you will come in and check it out.

I can’t believe that the Jingle Bell Ball is almost here. Come join us for this fun time, we have Butch Baker and the Just 4 Fun Band coming in to entertain all of us and we have Jerry Zupin doing the catering. Be ready for a fun time, we have lots of door prizes and we have some really great raffle prizes. I hope you stop by the Senior Center and pick up your tickets for this great event.

I hope you have a wonderful week and remember to try something new!

AFC CHRISTMAS GIFT PROGRAM

The senior center is hosting the Christmas gift program for the adult foster care homes in our county. If you would like to take part in this program, please stop in to the office and pick a tag from our Giving Tree. Deadline to return gifts to the senior center is Dec. 7.

FOOD BANK

The senior center food bank takes place on the third Friday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be Jan. 18. Monetary and non-perishable food item donations are always appreciated.

(MMAP) MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions. Bill Tod is our local counselor and he can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary.

Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 to make an appointment with Bill. MEDICARE OPEN ENROLLMENT runs through Dec. 5.

MEDICAID

Gaye Fett is available to answer questions and assist with Medicaid nursing home applications. Call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 or toll free (888) 723-9060 to schedule an appointment.

SENIOR REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent, by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work, snow removal services.

For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, please take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the 3rd Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room 1. For more information call Jeannie Lewis 299-1286 or Linda Nickelson 690-5048.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP

A new support group about dementia will begin Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. at the senior center. The group will meet monthly on the second Thursday of the month.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information. We have an immediate need for two women to volunteer as visitors, and we have a male visitor who needs a homebound senior to visit.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Please contact the senior center at 723-6477.

DONATED ITEMS

The senior center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the senior center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. at the Bear Lake Methodist Church.

There is also a Sit and Get Fit held on Monday & Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. (just before lunch) at the Farr Center in Onekama, and Tuesdays & Thursdays at 9 a.m. at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston.

Stretch & Strength for Seniors (on DVD) group meets on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2:30 p.m. at the senior center. Sweating to the Oldies with Richard Simmons (on DVD) is held Mondays and Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. at the senior center.

Inside walking group meets Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Marilla meal site. The seated Tai Chi class will meet Thursday afternoons at 2 p.m. at the city Marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors, and there is a fee for all others.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group are looking for more players. If you would like to play pinochle, come to the senior center by 5:45 p.m. on Monday night.

CRIBBAGE/PARTY BRIDGE

We’re looking for cribbage and beginning party bridge players. Our game day is Thursday, at 10:30 a.m. Call the senior center to sign up. 723-6477

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Monday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• Noon meal

• 3:30 p.m. Sweating to the Oldies

• 6 p.m. Pinochle

Tuesday

• 10 a.m. Sit & get fit

• 11 a.m. Strumming with Sonny

• Noon meal

• 1 p.m. Bridge

Wednesday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• 10 a.m. Losing it

• 11 a.m. Fun bingo

• Noon meal

• 2:30 p.m. Stretch & Strength

• 3:30 p.m. Sweatin’ to the Oldies

Thursday

• 10 a.m. Sit & get fit

• 10:30 a.m. Bunco/Game day

• 10:30 a.m. Beginners party bridge w/instructions (marina)

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• Noon meal

• 1 p.m. Drum circle (note new time)

• 1 p.m. Odyssey Meeting

• 2 p.m. seated Tai Chi (marina)

Friday

• 11 a.m. Produce Bingo

• Noon meal

• 2:30 Stretch & Strength

Saturday

• 3 p.m. Cookies & Cocoa during the Sleighbell Parade

MENU FOR WEEK OF December 3-7

Monday: Salisbury Steak, mashed potatoes, wax beans, fruit cocktail, roll

Tuesday: Ham, sweet potato, cauliflower, fresh orange, breadstick

Wednesday: BBQ Chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, cherry cobbler, mixed fruit, roll

Thursday: Beef Stew, potatoes, carrots & peas, corn, pears, biscuit

Friday: Potato crunch pollock, baked potato, brussels sprouts, tropical fruit, roll

(Menu is subject to change)

Come join us for lunch. There is a suggested donation for seniors (60 and older) and for those under 60.

UPCOMING EVENTS

• Dec. 4: Strumming with Sonny. 11 a.m.

• Dec. 6: Odyssey Meeting

• Dec. 7: Produce Bingo

• Dec. 8: Cookies & Cocoa during the Sleighbell Parade Starting at 3 p.m.

• Dec. 10: is the annual Jingle Bell Ball at St. Joseph Parish center, 11 to 3 p.m.

• Dec. 12: Christmas crafts with Myla, 12:30 p.m.

• Dec. 13: Christmas centerpieces at Gloria’s Floral Garden at 1 p.m.

• Dec. 13: Dementia support group, 3 p.m.

• Dec. 14: is Bee Talk with Henry Rozmarek, 11 a.m.