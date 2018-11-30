Lakers cruise past Marion in league opener

BEAR LAKE — As the defending West Michigan D League champion, Bear Lake didn’t miss a beat Friday night with a convincing 72-37 win over Marion in its league opener.

The Lakers’ impressive victory was accomplished shorthanded, too, as injuries have sidelined some key players in the early going. That didn’t seem to bother Bear Lake (1-1, 1-0 WMDL) on Friday, however, as the team took control early and finished full steam ahead.

“I’ve got three starting seniors out right now, so these guys are holding down the fort while we wait to get some players back.

“And they’re doing a good job of it.”

Waller called up freshman Jake Griffis from the junior varsity team for Friday night’s game, which proved fruitful as the young guard led his team in scoring with 19 points to go along with 10 rebounds, four steals, three blocks and two assists.

Bear Lake senior Zach Belinsky also had a double-double with 18 points and 13 boards to go with eight assists, two steals and a block.

Tai Babinec added 13 points for the Lakers to go with four steals, three assists, three blocks and two rebounds, while teammate Clark May chipped in nine points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Bear Lake’s defensive pressure gave the Eagles fits in the early going before Waller had his team fall back in the second quarter due to some foul trouble.

“I was getting a little concerned with our foul situation, because we were getting a bit too aggressive in our trapping defenses, so we backed off a bit,” he said. “When we did, we had a hard time scoring in that second quarter and let them back in the game.

“After halftime, we came back out in our press and were able to open it up again.”

Bear Lake’s junior varsity team also won Friday, topping Marion 37-23.