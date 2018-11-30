Man charged for domestic assault

MANISTEE — A 40-year-old man was arraigned on multiple charges Friday in Manistee County’s 80th District Court following a domestic assault that took place on Thursday.

A warrant was issued for Richard Allen Anderson Jr. for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a 10-year felony, and domestic assault third offense, a five-year felony, according to a press release from City of Manistee Police.

Anderson was arrested on Thursday for the domestic assault of a 33-year-old woman on the 400 block of First Street in Manistee, after officers with the Manistee Police Department responded to reports of a domestic assault.

The woman was said to have sustained several serious injuries, according to a press release from City of Manistee Police.

Pursuant to the investigation, a search warrant was served at the suspect’s residence.

The male resident was then arrested and charged with felony aggravated domestic assault. He is currently lodged in the Manistee County Jail; $200,000 cash/surety bond was issued.

This an ongoing investigation; anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Manistee City Police Department at (231) 723-2533.