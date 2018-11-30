Sabers outlast Bobcats in county clash

BRETHREN — After dropping its home-opener Thursday, Manistee Catholic Central boys basketball looked to bounce back on the road against Brethren in a West Michigan D League contest. The Sabers exploded with a 24-point fourth quarter to pull away from the Bobcats, winning by a score of 58-43 Friday.

“I think the two sophomores kind of lit a fire in us,” said MCC head coach Mike Feliczak. “Mateo (Barnett) and Blake (Johnson) hit a couple big shots and that kind of stretched out our lead to eight or 10. That got everybody excited, playing defense, and it kind of went our way from there.”

MCC (1-1, 1-0 WMDL) found themselves trailing 36-34 to start the final quarter before Brayden Perkins, Johnson, John Slivka and Barnett each hit a 3-pointer during the course of a 12-2 run. The Bobcats (0-1, 0-1 WMDL) shot just 2-for-7 from the charity stripe in the fourth and could not keep pace with the Sabers.

“When we executed well, it looked good,” said Brethren head coach J.J. Randall. “When we cut hard and made the correct cuts, we played pretty good. We started falling in love with the 3-ball tonight and that’s what happens.”

Perkins led the Sabers with 16 points and two rebounds while shooting 4-for-6 from deep. Kyle Mikolajczak added 14 points, seven boards and three blocks while Preston Picardat stuffed the stat sheet with four points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Manistee Catholic jumped out to an 8-0 lead to start the contest as John Slivka hit two 3-pointers in the first two minutes of the game. The Bobcats called a timeout to slow the momentum and Brethren’s Gavin Asiala hit two 3-pointers to help the Bobcats tie things up at 10-10. A layup by junior Tyler Knight put the Bobcats up 17-13 after one.

“We know that when we execute well, we’ll be fine,” Randall said. “So going forward, we need to know what to run and how to run it.”

Brethren’s Anthony Beccaria scored to open the second quarter to put the Bobcats up 19-13. A 3-pointer by Skylar Wojciechowski and a layup by Tyler Guinan would account for the rest of Brethren’s points in the second quarter, however.

“We started out in zone and we’re just not a good zone team, so we went to man,” Feliczak said. “(Brethren) missed a lot of open shots — I think because it’s their first game. Overall, we played good defense. We play really good man defense when we want to. We can be a good defensive team when we’re on.”

Mikolajczak was a force in the paint in the second quarter, getting to the line shooting 4-of-5 from the charity stripe en route to six second-quarter points. Perkins scored the rest of the Sabers’ points in the quarter with a 3-pointer and a layup and the score was 24-24 at halftime.

“What we didn’t have (Thursday) against Onekama was any outside shooting,” Feliczak said. “We threw it in and didn’t kick it out.

“Tonight we emphasized, if we get it inside and we got a shot, we take a shot. If we get doubled or tripled we need to kick it out and those guys stepped up and hit some big shots, which opened up the floor for us.”

Wojciechowski scored the first four points of the second half to put Brethren up 28-24. Logan Tighe added a 3-point play and a 15-foot jumper to help the Bobcats’ efforts in the third quarter.

“I think Skylar (Wojciechowski) did a great job controlling the ball,” Randall said. “Jake Riggs and Sky and Gavin played hard. The team played hard the entire time — I can’t discredit that. It’s just, at certain times we didn’t execute. That’s what it comes down to in the end. That’s what basketball is.”

The Sabers trailed 36-32 but a floater by Perkins towards the end of the third brought the score to 36-34 heading into the final stanza.

“We still need to communicate a little bit better on defense,” Feliczak said. “In the first half, we didn’t do a lot of talking and we weren’t playing as good. In the second half, it lit us up a little bit when we got to talking and playing good defense.

“We need to communicate better,” he continued. “It’s a big part of playing defense in basketball.”

MCC and Brethren next host Big Rapids Crossroads and Mesick, respectively, Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in WMDL matchups.

Brethren won the JV game by a score of 71-27. Mike King and Kenny King both scored 17 points for the Bobcats.