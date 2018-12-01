Gov. Snyder orders flags lowered in honor of President George H.W. Bush

LANSING — Gov. Rick Snyder today joined President Donald Trump in ordering all U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately and for the next 30 days in honor of former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday.

“George H.W. Bush was a great person who served his nation not only in the military and as president, but as a role model for all of us,” Snyder said. “His commitments to family and country before, during, and after his presidency were inspiring. Sue and I send our sincerest condolences to the entire Bush family.”

This flag order is in accordance with Executive Order 2013-10. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff. Flags should be returned to full-staff on Dec. 30.

When flown at half-staff or half-mast, the U.S. flag should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff or half-mast position. The flag should again be raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day.

“I regret that I never got to meet President Bush, especially since his re-election campaign was the first time I ever walked door-to-door in politics,” said Lt. Gov. Brian Calley. “His military service, his commitment to his family, and his steadfast dedication to the well-being of this nation were exemplary. Julie and I are praying for his family and mourn their loss.”