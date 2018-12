TO THE EDITOR:

On Nov. 19, I accidentally left my purse in a booth at Burger King. I can’t begin to find the words to tell the person who found it and and notified and employee how grateful I am.¬†Whoever you are, may God bless you many times over for your honesty. This could have turned into a nightmare for me.

May the upcoming holidays bring you much happiness, and peace, as you have now given me.

Margaret Boyd

Kaleva