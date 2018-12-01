Sandcastles museum receives MCACA grant

LUDINGTON – Sandcastles Children’s Museum recently announced that it has been awarded a grant of $3,600 for the State of Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA).

The grant was awarded through the MCACA peer review process and was one of 561 applications to compete for MCACA fiscal year 2019 funding.

Organizations receiving a MCACA grant award are required to match those funds with other public and private dollars. Sandcastles Children’s Museum receives significant funding and volunteer support from the local community.

This grant will help fund four Arts and Technology workshops for children ages 5-14. The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) workshops will include: Stop Motion Animation, Chroma Key Video, Digital Photography and Photoshop. Sandcastles staff is proud to be able to offer workshops with this kind of educational value with the help of Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

Sandcastles Children’s Museum is a nonprofit, hands-on, educational children’s museum. Sandcastles’ mission is to encourage and inspire children and families to explore their world through hands-on exhibits and programs that stimulate creativity, curiosity, the love of learning, cultural awareness, and positive interactions within and among families.

Sandcastles is located at 129 E. Ludington Ave. in downtown Ludington. For more information, visit sandcastleschildrensmuseum.com and follow us at facebook.com/SandcastlesChildrensMuseum.

The MCACA peer review process allows for each grant application to be competitively considered by a panel of in-state and out-of-state arts and culture professionals. This ensures tax payers, who support this project through legislative appropriations, and all other visitors or residents in Michigan will have access to the highest quality arts and cultural experiences.

A complete list of grant awards around the state is available by contacting MCACA at (517) 241-4011, or by visiting the MCACA website at www.michigan.gov/arts.