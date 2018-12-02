Four Portagers earn All-Northwest Conference honors

Onekama volleyball placed third in the competitive Northwest Conference, won its first district title since 2003 and amassed a 34-13-2 record this season. It takes talented players to have such a successful season, and four Portagers earned all-conference recognition for their efforts on the court.

Colleen McCarthy, Hanna Hughes, Ella Acton and Kaitlyn McGrady earned all-conference recognition.

McCarthy was named first-team all-conference. The high-flying junior has recorded 907 kill in her high school career thus far and this season averaged 2.8 digs per set, 4.57 kills per set with a 92 percent serving rate and a 3.12 hitting percentage.

“She’s a student of the game,” said Onekama coach Lindo Elo. “She wants to always improve every aspect and she loves to be challenged to do that. It’s one of the fun things about coaching her, you just keep challenging her and she loves to meet the challenge. She really elevated play this year for the girls.”

McCarthy also received all-region recognition and earned all-state honorable mention.

Hughes, a junior, received second-team all-conference honors. The setter had a 90 percent serving rate and averaged 6.29 assists per set this season.

“The team just loves having her as a setter,” Elo said. “She never quits. She reads things well. She gets to the ball fast. She puts up a lot of balls and she just spreads her sets around to really involve all the offense.

“She’s great at reading,” Elo continued. “She’s a great defensive player and a good server. Just a strong player to have on our team and she has a unique set of abilities for setting. Really proud to have her.”

Acton, a junior, earned all-conference honorable mention honors as the Portagers’ libero. She averaged 4.67 digs per set while boasting an 89 percent passing rate and 91 percent serving rate.

“Her passing platform just really excelled this year,” Elo said. “She was instrumental in getting a lot of the first contacts up for us, which kind of has a domino effect for us to have our setter do her job and then our hitters — Colleen and our other hitters — finish with their job. She just did a great job with that.

“She loves serving. She did a good job with consecutive serving. She was another valuable player.”

Kaitlyn McGrady, a senior, also received all-conference honorable mention. McGrady averaged 1.5 blocks per set and had a 90 percent serving rate.

“She was instrumental in blocking,” Elo said. “She averaged 1.5 blocks per game. When you add that to adding points to your score, that’s great to be able to rely on that. She read really well. She had a strong hit and a strong serve. Just another strong, strong player. It was great having her on the team.”

With McCarthy, Acton and Hughes returning next season, the future of Onekama volleyball looks bright.

“These players have worked hard and it’s going to be a great season having them as seniors on the court, leading younger players and just leading the team and working cohesively together,” Elo said. “I really look forward to working with them.”

Elo was thrilled for the four players who received all-conference honors, but said every player on the roster did their part in helping the Portagers win their first district title since 2003.

“I just want to congratulate the whole Onekama team because it took a total team effort, all these players working together to really accentuate the play for these four players,” Elo said. “This was a total team effort and we’re just so happy and so proud of these girls. They just had a great season.

“They worked hard and it showed on the court, so I’m very proud of them.”