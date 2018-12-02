New-look Chips counting on total team effort this season

While it’s cliche to say basketball’s a team sport, the Manistee Chippewas are all in on that concept this season.

With 10 players — a mix of both experience and youth — all hands will be on deck in the pursuit of success this season.

“It’s an interesting mix,” said Manistee coach Kenn Kott of his lineup. “We have three seniors coming back, and then three juniors and four sophomores.

“We’re going to look for senior leadership of course and then look for these sophomores to develop faster than they might want to,” he added with a smile. “This group is going to work hard and they’re all going to play a lot.”

The Chippewas are coming off the heels of a 2017-18 campaign that produced a record of 11-10. Graduation, however, took away some key cogs to that group, including all-state guard Grace Chandler, who moved on to play ball for Lansing Community College.

“Between Grace Chandler and Megan Wayward, we lost some quality seniors from last year’s team,” Kott said. “A lot of guard play, height and scoring; that was a lot of our production.”

The ebb and flow of high school sports, however, allows a new crop of Chippewas to fill those leadership roles.

“We do have some key returners,” Kott said. “Erin Dorn has been on the varsity for four years now, and she’s seen just about everything. She was on a team that went all the way to the quarterfinals her first year and now she’s finding herself as a senior captain with some younger players.”

Manistee’s Sara Thompson and Lindsey Kelley also bring veteran experience to the floor this year, but Kott said he’ll be counting on contributions from everybody.

“One of the strengths is going to be our work ethic,” he said. “We’re going to keep a good rotation and keep their legs fresh. We’re still trying to focus on team chemistry as much as we can, and these girls have really taken care of that on their own.

“I think they know where we’re at in our abilities and know where they want to be,” he added. “I can see it in their eyes every day that they’re willing to work hard to get there. The only question is going to be, how long will it take us? We’re looking forward to finding out.”