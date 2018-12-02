Onekama’s McCarthy named All-State honorable mention

To the surprise of no one who took in an Onekama volleyball match this season, Portager Colleen McCarthy earned postseason honors for her efforts on the court.

A junior, McCarthy was named to the first team of the Northwest Conference, received all-region honors and also earned all-state honorable mention by the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association.

“She’s a student of the game,” said Onekama head coach Linda Elo. “She wants to always improve every aspect and she loves to be challenged to do that. It’s one of the fun things about coaching her, you just keep challenging her and she loves to meet the challenge.”

McCarthy was a dominant force on offense, averaging 4.57 kills per set with a 3.12 hitting percentage and a 92 percent serving rate. She was a force to be reckoned with at the net, in the back row and behind the service line.

“She really elevated play this year for the girls,” Elo said. “… She excelled on defense, excelled on offense. Just a strong player to have on our team.”

McCarthy has amassed an impressive 907 kills thus far in her high school career and was a key component in the Portagers winning their first district title since 2003.

McCarthy was no slouch on defense, either, and Elo is thrilled with the way she has developed that part of her game.

“She reads well,” Elo said. “She really wanted to do well and improve on defense. She averages 2.8 digs per set in the back row, which is good. … She’s just a very talented player.”

The Portagers finished the season 34-13-2, took third in the NWC and snapped a 15-year district title drought before falling to Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart in a Division 4 regional semifinal.

With one season of high school volleyball ahead of McCarthy, she is on pace to smash the 1,000-kill milestone, and with a good portion of Onekama’s talented nucleus coming back next season, the Portagers could find themselves with a chance to successfully defend their district title.