Santa sighting: Jr. Clio Club hosts Santa and Mrs. Claus

MANISTEE — Mr. and Mrs. Claus arrived at the Farr Center in Onekama on Saturday via fire truck to greet an anxious crowd of youngsters.

The event sponsored by the Jr. Clio Club, for the 54th year, gave children the opportunity to meet with Santa and share their Christmas wishes with the jolly elf.

Cookies, punch and coffee were also available.

“The event is always the first Saturday in December. The kids get to come and see Santa, and we have coffee, punch, cookies,” said Eleanor Wall, of the Jr. Clio Club. “Each child gets a gift from Santa — a little toy.”

Wall said, last year about 89 children attended the event, but that doesn’t count all the parents and grandparents who bring them there.

The Farr Center also has a miniature Christmas Village on display, this year set up and provided by Becky Kline.

Children throughout Manistee County will have many more opportunities to visit with Santa if they missed him in Onekama. Santa is slated to be at the following locations:

• 1-3 p.m., Dec. 8, Dickson Township Fire Department in Brethren — Cookies, beverages and crafts for all in attendance;

• 1-4 p.m., Dec. 8 Santa’s Headquarters, Manistee Marina in Manistee — Mr. Balloon Man — Don Olszewski — and face paining by Debbie Tiefenthal. Santa leaves promptly at 4 p.m. to line up for the Sleighbell parade;

• 1 p.m., Dec. 9, Bethany Lutheran Church in Kaleva — Light lunch following morning service, Santa will arrive by 1 p.m.;

• 1-4 p.m., Dec. 9 Santa’s Headquarters, Manistee Marina in Manistee;

• 1-4 p.m., Dec. 15 Santa’s Headquarters, Manistee Marina in Manistee;

• 1-4 p.m., Dec. 16 Santa’s Headquarters, Manistee Marina in Manistee;

• 1-4 p.m., Dec. 22 Santa’s Headquarters, Manistee Marina in Manistee; and

• 1-4 p.m., Dec. 23 Santa’s Headquarters, Manistee Marina in Manistee.