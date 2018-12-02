Simply Brethren: Getting to gratitude

By Janet Stroup

Perhaps it’s OK to focus on gratitude following our Thanksgiving holiday. Perhaps it’s downright beneficial to maintain a (hopefully) acquired attitude of thankfulness to carry us through (at least) Advent season.

For some of us, it takes effort to get in the thankful mode, especially after we hear the news of the day. But methinks it’s worth the effort when one considers the results of doing so.

The title of this article came to me when considering the book “Getting to Yes.” It explores the benefits of coming to consensus when there are drastic differences of opinion regarding a decision to be made. Consensus is seen as a goal so both sides can win and go away with a sense of satisfaction with the solution.

Getting to gratitude may be worth the effort if one considers the benefits of gratitude. I had hoped to interview several folk to find how they get to gratitude when they’re in a dismal mood, and recognize it as non-beneficial. But I only got to one teenager, a grandson, who acknowledged, “Gratitude is good”, but admitted it was pretty hard to get there when everything seems to be going wrong.

Benefits of Gratitude

Being authentic would imply that our actions harmonize with our feelings and attitudes.

But I think we can likely agree that whapping someone upside of the head because we feel like it, may be behaving authentically, but isn’t particularly advisable.

If we can see in a situation the ‘glass being half full’, we’re more inclined toward gratitude than when we ‘see the glass half empty.’ Same situation, but different perspective.

So, sometimes it could take some effort to re-frame a situation to make it more tolerable, yea, even more beneficial, enabling ourselves to feel gratitude.

I understand that it takes awhile for a thought to work its way toward a feeling level. Therefore, if we are able to visualize a situation in some kind of positive way, we’re more likely to make gratitude possible. In essence, the thought segues it’s way to feeling.

Obviously, we’d need to have the ability, or inclination, to see our thoughts for what they are, positive or negative, and replace them accordingly. We aren’t bound to entertain negative thoughts just because they pop in our heads. We can decide to exchange them for more positive ones. But, I believe, we need to recognize the benefits of positive/gratitude thinking.

Someone has said, “Wholehearted gratitude helps our spirits flourish.” Not a bad past-time, I’m thinking.

Gratitude in a Vacuum?

Someone has said, “Joy comes from being thankful, and knowing who to thank.” Those of us who realize we’re never alone in this world recognize the benefits of acknowledging Divine Intervention in our lives. Do we need an entity to thank when we’re feeling good and grateful?

Feeling good may be present because we just balanced our checkbook, and it balanced. Or our cappucino is kicking in, and we’re on a high for awhile. But that happy feeling can easily change into a frump when a situation changes into a misfortune. I believe a happy feeling isn’t the same as being thankful.

Some of us believe that all good and perfect gifts come from the Father of Lights. That would give one an ‘entity’ to thank, and give the notion that there are more good and perfect gifts yet to come. Not a bad thought to hold in one’s cranium.

In her book “Grateful” Diana Butler observes, “Gratitude is inherently social; it always connects us as individuals to others.” It opens the door to our being grateful for others in our lives, and the gifts they bring by their love and concern for us. And it also opens the door to prayers for their continued well-being.

Gratitude in Reverse

A feeling of entitlement can be a huge block to feelings of gratitude. Because we exist are we entitled to a bunch of good stuff? We’ve all had the experience of ‘giving a hand’ to someone and receiving no acknowledgment of appreciation. Mothers sometimes experience this from their kids. (Tongue in cheek here).

I don’t know the answer to this, but it’s good to acknowledge we’ve done nothing to deserve the clean air we breathe, the beauties that we see in nature, or the person who goes out of his way to hold a door open for us. Recognizing our privileges we’ve not earned could give us occasions for gratefulness. Perhaps we need to desire open eyes to appreciate our gifts.

This may just be the season during Advent to continue thankfulness, and look for opportunities to express gratitude to those around us who could benefit from some appreciation.

Best wishes to you all this season in finding opportunities to be grateful.