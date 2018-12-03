Among Michigan’s best: Onekama’s Acton, Neph earn AP All-State honors

Onekama football’s 2018 campaign was one to remember. The Portagers made it all the way to the 8-player Division 2 state championship, where they fell to the Rapid River Rockets by a score of 30-18. The Portagers’ season has been punctuated by Ben Acton earning All-State honorable mention as a running back and linebacker, and head coach John Neph receiving All-State honorable mention as a coach by the Associated Press.

Acton’s ability to make big plays on offense, defense and special teams played a huge part in Onekama’s success this year.

“I think when you look at what Ben Acton did in the postseason, and what he did for our team in every phase of the game, he is completely deserving,” Neph said. “I’ve had so many people come up and talk to us about what a difference-maker Ben is.

“Look at the postseason: A couple of pick-sixes, kickoff returns, the hard hits he lays on people on defense,” Neph continued. “Oh and by the way, he runs the ball pretty good, too.”

Acton’s effort was contagious among the Portagers. When he made a big play the rest of the team would attempt to rise to his level. He led by example throughout the season and was able to bring out the best in his teammates.

“His play affects all the areas of the football field,” Neph said. “And when he makes a play like he usually does for our team, it just fires our kids up. I think Ben is one of the most impactful players that has ever played at Onekama, in all phases of the game. His play affects everything that happens on a football field.

“… When your best player is your hardest worker, it just elevates everybody’s play around him.”

One need not worry about the All-State recognition going to Acton’s head, either. He is a consummate team player, said Neph.

“If you get to talk to Ben, his first comments are about his teammates,” Neph said. “He’s quoted after all the games as saying, ‘I just love playing with the guys that are on this team. I wouldn’t want to play for anybody else.’

“Ben’s one of the guys that breaks down our huddle with, ‘Brothers,’” Neph continued. “We are all brothers on this team. And that’s from ninth grade to 12th at our school. He’s a unifier among our team. He does so many things that make the coaches look good. He just has a work ethic.”

Neph said receiving All-State honorable mention for coaching reflects not only on his abilities, but those of his coaching staff as well.

“It means a lot to me, and it means we had a great coaching staff, because there was no way the success we had with this football team can just be put on one coach,” Neph said. “We had a tremendous group of guys who worked well together. It was our collection of knowledge and coaching experience that elevated our team.”

Assistant coaches Jason Torrey, Justin Sedelmaier, Randy Teichman and Ben Mauntler all had a substantial role in the Portagers’ historic season. Neph also gave credit to his players.

“I think that when you look at an award like that, it goes to the whole team,” Neph said. “We would not receive any kind of awards without the success that the players had on the field, and the hard work and dedication that they put in. I like to say we kind of guide them, but then the players take ownership of the team.

“They’re the ones that put in the time and effort into making practices meaningful,” he continued. “And the lifting of weights and conditioning and things that it takes to be a successful player. To that end, I thought we had a fantastic season. It wasn’t one person’s team or anything. All the players had a part in our success. You can’t get that without having everybody buy in.”

Neph also credited the team’s success to many people who never even set foot on the football field this season. It was a team effort extending even beyond the football team itself.

“The support of the community and our school administration throughout the season has just been amazing,” Neph said. “I’m honored and humbled (to be recognized). I am very aware the contributions that everybody in our program made to the success of our team.

“I really appreciate being recognized, and it’s a great way to end a phenomenal, memorable season.”

Acton was also named first-team All-State as a linebacker for 8-player Division 2 football by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. The MHSFCA named Neph regional coach of the year.

Bear Lake’s Zach Belinsky earned first-team All-State honors in 8-player Division 2 football from the MHSFCA for his efforts as an offensive lineman for the Lakers this season.

“He never came off the field the entire game — no matter the score, no matter what happened,” said Bear Lake head coach John Prokes. “He just never came off the field. He went out there and led his team, and in practice he would mentor these guys constantly and help them.

“He knew all the plays well,” Prokes continued. “He knew all the positions well. He knew how the positions should play. He was a mentor to all the kids in practice. He’s a guy we’re definitely going to miss. … He’s a great kid all the way around.”