Bobcats look to reload with balanced team

BRETHREN — Brethren girls basketball looks to fill in the void left by first-team all-state player Mariah Pringle by committee this season, with hopes of another successful campaign.

“We are definitely going to miss Mariah Pringle and Brianna Pettinato,” said Brethren coach Julie Riggs. “Mariah was a dominating force across the conference. But, to fill that spot, where we had one, we have many.

“We have Whitney Danks, Heidi Lewis, Charlee Schaefer and Kaia Richardson all taking that post position, being 5-foot-9 and above, all of them,” Riggs continued. “We’re a very split team. We have those four and then I have five quick guards. So we’re very balanced in our numbers and sizes that way.”

Some players new to the varsity squad are expected to give quality minutes, and players who benefited from playing varsity ball last year should be able to put what they learned to good use to help the Bobcats throughout the season. Riggs has been using early practices to see where the players best fit.

“We have a couple players, like Kylah Fischer sat out, didn’t come out for the team (last year),” Riggs said. “Meggan Macurio is back. I moved Eleni Guenther up — she played in districts for us (last season) and did a phenomenal job on defense. She just has to get that varsity type of hustle down.

“Same with Kaia Richardson, a sophomore I moved up,” Riggs continued. “She played in districts, but a little bit of districts isn’t a season of varsity. So we’ve got some restructuring to do, but already, in a week of practice, I love what I see.”

Megan Cordes will be a big part of Brethren’s offense as a guard. She has spent time honing her craft in the gym and Riggs believes the hard work will pay dividends this season.

“I expect great and awesome things out of her,” Riggs said. “She’s worked hard in the offseason, developed a competent shot, got better at ball handling. I expect big things out of her.”

Last season, the Bobcats fell in the district final to Bear Lake by a score of 37-31. Riggs believes the team will be in the mix towards the top of the West Michigan D League again this year.

“I see us in the top three in the conference, again, battling with Bear Lake and Pentwater,” Riggs said. “But, you never know what the other schools have.”

The Bobcats will look to put points on the board by utilizing their speed and intelligence — which are two things Riggs says the players have in spades.

“Quickness is our number one (asset),” Riggs said. “We’re quick. Our front court is going to be fast. We have very smart players. We did eligibility yesterday and I don’t think anybody has lower than a 3.6 or 3.7. And they’re not just book-smart people, either, which is awesome.

“They’re all-around great — academics, social, they get it, which helps them gel as a team,” she continued. “There’s not a bad apple in the group. As a coach, I couldn’t be any happier coming into a situation like that.”

Brethren kicks off their season at home against Buckley tonight with the junior varsity team tipping off at 6 p.m. and the varsity to follow.