City Council to review fiscal year 2017-18 audit results

MANISTEE — Manistee City Council has a full agenda on Tuesday, starting with the consideration of the city’s audit results from the fiscal year 2017-18, ending on June 30.

Council will also review the Audit Committee’s report, which outlines its duties and responsibilities; and consider an agreement with Anderson Tackman and Company, PLC, to complete the city and Manistee Downtown Development Authority’s expiring audits.

Ken Talsma will present audit results on Tuesday night at the meeting slated for 7 p.m., on behalf of Anderson Tackman.

Financial highlights of the report include the following:

• Assets and deferred outflows exceeded its liabilities, and deferred inflows at the end of the fiscal year of 2018, by $35,749,532 (net position). Of this amount, $4,274,383 (unrestricted net position) is able to be used to meet the city’s obligations to citizens and creditors;

• The government’s total net position increased by $38,208, including restatement of the beginning of net position;

• At the end of the current fiscal year, the city’s governmental funds reported combined ending fund balances of $12,772,829, and an increase of $787,345 or 6.6 percent from the prior year;

• At the fiscal year’s end, the total General Fund fund balance was at $1,324,601, an increase of $231,482. Unassigned fund balance was at $1,242,716 or 18.9 percent of total General Fund expenditures and transfers out; and

• The city’s total long-term debt — including vested employee benefits and excluding leases — decreased by $452,804.

The city’s contract with Anderson Tackman is coming to an end. In turn, the city issued a request for proposals for auditing services and six firms responded.

On Nov. 13, the Council Audit Committee reviewed the bids. Anderson Tackman was the lowest bidder.

The bid came to a total of $47,500, for five years of conducting the base audit; $7,500 for five years of conducting the DDA’s audit; and $2,500 per year for a single audit, if needed.

Council could take action on Tuesday to enter into a five-year agreement, with an optional three-year extension.

Also on Tuesday, council will consider a regional fire authority made up of the City of Manistee, Manistee Township and the Charter Township of Filer.

Supervisors of Manistee and Filer Townships, along with respective fire chiefs, are interested in a regional fire authority with the City of Manistee. The decision aims to resolve identified constraints.

It is said this authority would better provide fire and emergency medical services, and council has been asked to join the discussion. Council could hold a joint meeting with the Manistee and Filer Township boards to discuss the concept.

Council will also consider issuing a request for proposals for building plan review and inspection services at Tuesday’s meeting.

The city currently uses the State of Michigan to perform these services. The arrangement is cost effective to the city; however, operational issues exist. A private sector contractor is thought to remain cost neutral, and resolve these operational issues.

Council will also take action on Tuesday, to make various appointments on the Council Personnel Committee.

A work session is scheduled for Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. on a proposed Hollander Development and PILOT, and the annual RRC process to identify and prioritize redevelopment sites.