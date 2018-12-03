Manistee Art Institute to host festive classes for holidays

MANISTEE — The Manistee Art Institute will conduct classes at its River Street gallery on Dec. 15, focused on creating Santa, sleigh and reindeer crafts.

The classes are at 10 a.m. and at 4 p.m., and MAI will also hold a class on creating a Nativity for the holidays.

These classes are fun for individuals or families to work on together, making the holiday season more personal. These wonderful creations make great gifts or wonderful decorations for the season.

In each of the classes, participants will be instructed on how to create all of the members of the nativity or Santa and his reindeer, including Rudolph with his red nose.

Each person will go home with at least one or two finished pieces, and instructions on how to complete their project. All materials for the class itself will be furnished.

There is a cost per person; children accompanied by a participating parent will be $5.

Class space is limited and reservations are needed. Please contact the Art Institute to reserve a spot at (231) 723-2682.