Portagers seek fourth straight district title

ONEKAMA — Onekama girls basketball won its third-straight district title last year. This season, first-year varsity head coach Tracy Bennett hopes to make it four.

Bennett is taking over for Jim Armstrong, who resigned after five seasons at the program’s helm.

Colleen McCarthy and Maggie Domres are the only two returning varsity players from last year’s squad, but three players who played on the junior varsity team were moved up in the postseason and contributed to the Portagers’ postseason success.

“I kind of have a good combination,” Bennett said. “I do have just two returners from last season, but there are five returners that contributed to our district run. I’m looking forward to that. I brought up two very young players, but I think they’re ready. We played together all summer long in the YMCA league. They have a good feel of the game and of each other.”

Naturally, Bennett expects her two returning varsity players to be key contributors this season.

“Colleen McCarthy is back and she has been a part of the program now,” Bennett said. “She’s a junior and she has been in every district run. We’ve won districts for the last three years. She’s been a part of every one of those, as well as Maggie Domres, our senior, our center.

“Both of those girls know what it’s like and they know what it takes to get there and all the hard work that we’ve put in. I look for big things from them.”

Of course, they won’t have to do it alone. Bennett believes some players new to the varsity team will be able to step up and help Onekama record some wins this season.

“Coming up from the JV is Ella Acton, Hanna Hughes and Sydnee Hrachovina,” Bennett said. “Those girls have also been part of the program since they have been freshmen, and have been brought up every single year for the district run. I really look to my older girls — my juniors and my lone senior.”

With only seven players on the varsity roster, Bennett has been making sure the Portagers’ stamina is up to par.

“We’ve really been working on our endurance and our speed of the game and knowing that they have to come out and play very hard and keep the stamina going,” Bennett said. “We’ve been really working on that. They know they have a lot of work to do for that because a big part of the game is running. We can’t go lightly with that.

“We’re in a tough conference and we need to be running at all times,” she continued. “I’m sure that they’ve heard me say that many times. We’re going to have seven on varsity and seven on JV, so they have to be in really good shape.”

Bennett hopes the Portagers will be able to hit the ground running after playing together throughout the summer. She feels the players are familiar with one another and will be able to play well as a team.

“I think they have really good camaraderie,” Bennett said. “Like I said, they played in the YMCA league all summer long. They know each other. When you play like that — I think it was every Wednesday night for a couple months — they get to know each other and it’s just, you know, coming back in and getting back into basketball shape.”

Bennett believes Onekama has a lot of potential and hopes her players go into every game with confidence.

“I know we have some really tough teams in the conference to play,” Bennett said. “I’m just looking for them to always know that they can hang with any team if they put their hearts and minds into it. It doesn’t matter what class size, I just want them to walk out on that court every single time like they can win that game.”

Onekama kicks off their season at Northern Michigan Christian tonight, with the junior varsity team starting at 6 p.m. and the varsity to follow.