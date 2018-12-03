Post offices to be closed Wednesday

MANISTEE COUNTY — The federal government will be closed on Wednesday to observe a National Day of Mourning to honor the passing of former president George H. W. Bush.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq said over the weekend that they will close trading Wednesday in observance as well.

This closure will include the United States Postal Service. There will be no mail delivery on Wednesday.

Subscribers will receive their newspaper with their mail delivery on Thursday. Subscribers can pick up a copy at retail outlets, at the News Advocate office or visit manisteenews.com.