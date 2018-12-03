Ramsdell, Vogue seeking licenses for alcoholic beverage sales

MANISTEE — Two local nonprofit organizations are a step closer in obtaining liquor licenses, which would allow more flexibility in providing alcoholic beverage sales to the public.

The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts (RRCA) and the Historic Vogue Theatre of Manistee are both in the process of receiving two separate, unlimited liquor licenses in an effort to eliminate the need for retrieving licenses per event, which are limited in quantity.

Both efforts were long anticipated by local leaders, and are expected to boost revenue.

Vogue’s license

David Mix, the Vogue’s Board of Directors vice president, said the board has considered alcoholic beverage sales in the past.

“We have been looking at possibly selling beer and wine since before the theater even opened over five years ago,” said Mix.

Recently, the Vogue board took steps in making this long-lived goal a reality through a program

designed for renovated historic buildings, located in targeted areas.

Tyler Leppanen, the former Manistee Downtown Development Authority (DDA) executive director, made the board aware of a Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Redevelopment Liquor License program, controlled by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (LLC).

“A little over a year ago Tyler made us aware of a license that is available to businesses like restaurants or entertainment that are open to the public, and qualify in certain categories,” Mix said. “Well, we qualified because we are in the DDA.”

According to the Redevelopment Liquor License program, one must be located in either a business district, including a DDA; Principle Shopping District; Corridor Improvement Authority; Tax Increment Finance Authority; or in a city’s redevelopment area.

Applicants in one of the listed business districts must meet the following requirements:

• Be engaged in dining, entertainment or recreation and open to the general public;

• Have a seating capacity of at least 25 people;

• Have spent at least $75,000 for the rehabilitation or restoration of the building over a period of the preceding five years or a commitment for a capital investment of at least $75,000 that will be spent before issuance of the license; and

• Prove that the total amount of private and public investment in real and personal property — in a district listed — was at least $200,000 in the period covering the preceding five years.

The overall cost of the Vogue’s rehabilitation project was over $2.6 million, with more than $2 million raised from private and public benefactors. The Vogue Theatre was originally built in 1938, shutdown in 2005 and was revitalized as a nonprofit organization in 2013.

At a Nov. 7 meeting, Manistee City Council unanimously passed a resolution approving the Vogue for a “Class C Redevelopment License” to be considered for approval by the Michigan LLC.

While the first step in the process is now complete, Mix said the next step is to turn in the application and, if granted, pay the $20,000 fee.

“Once the state gets the paperwork, it’s going to be at least six months until we hear back,” said Mix. “Then there’s a couple of months before we can get ready to go.”

If granted, Mix said the board still needs to discuss at which times beer and wine sales would be made. He said alcoholic beverage sales would be limited to events or shows geared toward adults.

As other movie theaters across the state are offering alcoholic beverage sales, Mix said this would open new doors of opportunity for the Vogue.

“We are anticipating, very honestly, we are getting the license but at this stage of the game we really do not have any specific plans,” Mix said. “It eliminates that need to get a license every time we hold an event. Will it be available at all showings? Probably not.”

So far, Mix said volunteers have been made aware of the situation.

“The response from the volunteers has been much more positive than we expected,” Mix said.

Ramsdell’s license

Xavier Verna, RRCA executive director, said the Ramsdell is merely one step away from receiving its “Class C” liquor license.

The license is different from that of a bar or restaurant. Verna said he is waiting for a response from the state, but the process was not as simple as applying for a license.

“We had reached out to, at the time state Rep. Curt VanderWall, to help us make an amendment to legislation so that we could lower the population threshold, which was preventing us from applying for a Class C license,” Verna said.

House Bill 4411 was approved with plenty of support by both chambers of the Legislature before it was signed by the governor. The bill is now called Public Act 37 of 2018.

The bill — authored by VanderWall, R-Ludington, who was recently elected to Michigan Senate’s 35th District seat — lowers the population threshold for local governments to receive special liquor licenses for a municipally owned civic center or auditorium.

In addition, the law reduces the population from 9,500 residents to 5,500, which potentially benefits more than 50 Michigan towns facing similar issues as the Ramsdell.

“Right now the application is up for the commission’s consideration — it is out of our hands. We hope that by some time in mid-December we would have secured our permanent liquor license,” Verna said.

Currently, the Ramsdell is limited to 12 licenses, or liquor licenses for 12 events, throughout the year.

If granted, while not much will change for the Ramsdell, Verna said this removes the burden of selecting only a few events to offer alcoholic sales per year, along with eliminating the process of obtaining licenses for each one.

“We are hoping to offer more services for our wedding business, and having this license will also allow us to do this for every event — we will not have to be picky about it,” said Verna. “The process would just get easier.”

Verna said alcoholic beverage sales would not be provided at events geared toward children. The Ramsdell board, he said, has yet to discuss at which events these sales will be offered.