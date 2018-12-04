Chips fall to Big Rapids on the road

BIG RAPIDS — Despite a solid defensive effort, the Manistee girls basketball team just couldn’t produce enough offense Tuesday night in a 42-30 season-opening loss to Big Rapids on the road.

The Chippewas held the Cardinals to just a single point in the first quarter, but only managed to score five themselves. Big Rapids took a slim 15-14 lead into halftime and was able to cushion that advantage down the stretch.

“I was really pleased that we came out ready to play,” said Manistee coach Kenn Kott. “Defensively, we had a great first quarter but just couldn’t capitalize on the other end. We should have had a bigger lead than we had.

“After that, Big Rapids was just more consistent on offense than we were,” he added. “Giving up 42 points isn’t bad for the first game of the year, but if you can’t put the ball in the basket, you’re going to have a rough night.

“This team is a mixture of young and old, and they’re still learning to play together, so we’re going to keep working at it. We know we have a ways to go, but I told the girls after the game that it might not be as far as they may have thought.”

Manistee (0-1) was led by Lyndsey Kelley with nine points and 10 rebounds while Erin Vander Weele scored eight, Sara Thompson netted five and Erin Dorn scored four points to go with a team-high six steals and three assists.

The Chippewas’ junior varsity team fell 54-14 to the Cardinals.

Portagers fall short in overtime

MCBAIN — The Onekama girls basketball team opened its season in wild fashion Tuesday night, falling 50-45 in overtime to Northern Michigan Christian with just two players on the court for the final minute and a half.

“It was really an unforgettable game,” said first-year Onekama head coach Tracy Bennett. “I had seven players to start with and finished with two. These girls quite literally left everything they had on the floor.”

The teams traded both buckets and the lead throughout the foul-laden contest until a late NMC 3-pointer knotted the score at 40 apiece to send it into overtime.

The Portagers’ foul trouble caught up with them in the extra frame as all five starters fouled out before the final buzzer, leaving freshmen Sophie Wisniski and Kaylin Sam to finish the game 2-on-5 for the final 1:30.

“My two freshmen were left out there, and they had to play a minute and a half with pressure from five defenders,” Bennett said. “I’ll tell you, my whole team played with all their heart.”

Bennett said free throws made a big difference in the team’s season opener as Onekama (0-1) went just 10-for-23 from the charity stripe.

“We talked after about how free throws are game changers,” Bennett said. “If we could have made a few more, that would have made a difference.”

Ella Acton led the Portagers on the night with 13 points while Colleen McCarthy scored 12 and Wisniski netted 11. Onekama guard Hanna Hughes grabbed a team-high 10 boards.

Onekama’s junior varsity team lost 49-26 to NMC on Tuesday.

Bobcats mauled by Bears

BRETHREN — Brethren girls basketball started its season on a sour note, falling 53-15 at home to Buckley Tuesday.

“Buckley is very physical, very aggressive man-to-man,” said Brethren head coach Julie Riggs. “They outplayed us, they out-hustled us and they just played better ball than we did.”

Megan Cordes had six points for the Bobcats. Heidi Lewis had seven rebounds and Kylah Fischer had four.

Riggs was proud of the way the team hung in and continued to work together despite the frustrating results.

“The girls stayed together,” Riggs said. “Coaching a group, sometimes they can get at each other’s throats and the girls hung together and knew it was a team effort whether we win or lose.”

Brethren next hosts Manistee Catholic Central Thursday at 7:30 p.m.