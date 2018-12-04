With foundation set, Sabers look to make next step

With the foundation now set, Todd Erickson expects to see the fruits of the Sabers’ labor this season.

In his third year back after a brief hiatus from the program, the longtime Manistee Catholic Central coach hopes his squad is poised to make the next stride toward success.

“We have four returning players and they all finished strong at the end of the year last year,” he said. “They should shine this year with their confidence.”

Now familiar with the Sabers’ system of play, a core of four juniors — including a versatile scorer in Rylee Feliczak — will look to lead the team with experience.

“I think one of our strengths is that these four juniors have been playing together for a while now,” Erickson said. “I think we’ll click quicker on what we should be running.

“When systems change, it takes kids a while to get used to running them,” he said. “Now they know the sets and what we’re trying to run, so we spend less time breaking down what we’re doing and more time executing and running it even better.

“Because they’ll be able to execute quicker, that should be a strength for us.”

MCC finished 4-16 last season and lost a trio of graduating seniors. Erickson has 10 players on the varsity this year and enough girls came out to field a junior varsity team too.

“I’ve just been gleaming since we started, seeing how many girls we have out,” he said. “Going from nine (girls) to 21 playing basketball in the program right now is just great.

“And with 10 kids on the varsity, we feel we’re more well rounded this year,” Erickson added. “I think we’re deeper, not just because of the extra numbers, but because the kids are older and ready to play some minutes.”