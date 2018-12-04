‘Gifts and Gratitude’ event slated for Dec. 13

MANISTEE — This year local organizations are teaming up to bring holiday cheer into the lives of children, who are invited to shop for gifts at Manistee Meijer with the help of well-known, local figures.

For years the event was known as “Shop with a Cop” or “Shop with a Hero,” however this year there was an unexpected change.

Ken Babcock, Manistee Meijer store director, said the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce and ECHO His Love, are partnering with Meijer to hold “Gifts and Gratitude,” which resembles the concept of the previous event.

Gifts and Gratitude will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 13.

“It is the same premise as last year,” said Babcock. “This year some personal stuff was going on with the previous organizer of ‘Shop with a Hero,’ so of course, we had to go a different route this year. It’s probably a one time thing.”

Meijer is donating $100 gift cards to 25 local children, who will be shopping with local “celebrities.” Stacie Bytwork, Chamber president, and her team organized a list of local leaders who will volunteer to shop alongside the selected children.

“The Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce is honored to be a part of this wonderful event and thank Meijer for including us,” said Bytwork. “We are excited to participate and bring community leaders together with these children to help make their holiday season extra special for them and their families.”

ECHO His Love selected the local children from a list of applicants.

“Right now I am in the process of selecting 25 (children), and it is going to be over 100 people they are going to shop for,” said Lisa Clarke, Family Services director of ECHO His Love. “They often can get a present for themselves, too.”

At the event children are paired with a helper, who will assist in navigating the store and selecting gifts for family members. After the shopping is finished, volunteers will help the children wrap their gifts.

A pizza dinner, sponsored by the Filer Township Fire Department’s Auxiliary, is also going to be served to the participants.

“We will have Santa Claus here, pizza, prizes and parting gifts for them, as well,” Babcock said.

Despite the minor change in plans, Babcock said Meijer still wanted to bring this event to children of Manistee County.

“We just believe in giving back to the community, and it is such a great event for the children,” he said. “It’s still a need for a lot of children in the area, so we still wanted to participate and contribute to it this year. We got thrown kind of a curve ball, but wanted to make sure we still supported these children.”

Clarke said this event has touched many lives since it first started.

“I believe that the families that get to participate, it makes a difference on the child and gives them a chance to feel like he or she is giving back to his or her own family,” she said. “I remember myself as a child doing the same exact thing; I remember going shopping with Ronald McDonald.”

The experience also leaves a positive mark on the volunteers.

“When the community comes around to help wrap presents and give out pizza, they get to see that sight of the kids truly enjoying themselves,” she said. “That’s what it is all about to me.”