Looking Back for Dec. 5

40 YEARS AGO

“Eastbound and down…loaded up and truckin’”

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is “Smokey and the Bandit” starring Burt Reynolds, Sally Field, Jackie Gleason and Jerry Reed. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Siuda wins MCC scholarship competition

Loretta Siuda won the Century III Leadership Scholarship competition at Manistee Catholic Central School, according to Sister Barbara Ann Seymour, principal. The 17-year old senior is now eligible to compete with other high school seniors throughout Michigan for two $1,500 scholarships, two $500 scholarships, and also for a $10,000 national scholarship that will be awarded in a conference of state winners in historic Colonial Williamsburg.

60 YEARS AGO

Labadie gives back

The Norman-Dickson schools is proud to state that one of its former students, Sgt. John E. Labadie, Marine Corps, Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S. Carolina, presented the school with a complimentary copy of the pictorial review of training for his platoon. This book is presented in recognition of his faithful service as drill instructor of his platoon. Jack, as he was known, graduated from Norman-Dickson schools with the Class of 1952.

80 YEARS AGO

Engel to visit

Expected to return from Washington sometimes this week, Rep. Albert J. Engel, member of congress, plans to make one more full trip about his district for the convenience of his constituency before returning to the nation’s capital for the opening of congress. Accordingly he plans to be in Manistee at the post office on December 14.

Checker tournament

The intramural department of the high school announced that 50 girls and 50 boys have entered in the checker tournament. Wayne Sarri, student in the high school, has charge of the tournament, and will announced the winners next week.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum