Moser is CASMAN Student of the Week

Eric Moser, the CASMAN Academy student of the week stands next to the street sign naming the school circle in his honor. Eric was selected by the teachers and staff at CASMAN Academy with comments like; He is totally motivated to complete his classes, he is polite and friendly with all staff and students. Eric is focused on getting his work done, and isn’t afraid of doing the work. He always seems to have a smile on his face. He is a dedicated and determined young man who brings a positive attitude every day. (Courtesy photo)