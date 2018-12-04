Onekama PTO holds successful pie fundraiser

ONEKAMA — On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving vacation, the halls of Onekama Consolidated Schools were filled with excited students, holiday cheer…and the

delicious aroma of pie. More than one thousand pies, in fact.

Onekama School’s Parent Teacher Organization recently held their third annual Thanksgiving Pie Fundraiser. The successful fundraiser was spearheaded by the Glenwood’s Donna Ervin and her staff and friends.

The goal was to sell at least 1,000 pies, and the PTO’s goal was met and exceeded. Each elementary student sold to family and friends. Volunteers met in the school’s kitchen to prepare and bake the pies. The scent of freshly-baked pie traveled from the school’s playground out to the parking lot.

The monies raised by the pie sale help to fund field trips and bussing, Good Behavior Ski Day at Crystal Mountain, and the end-of-year Achievement Day.

The top seller for the second consecutive year was fourth grader Nelson Catanese. As a reward for being the top seller, Catanese received a Michigan Adventures Fast Pass.

“I had fun selling the pies to all of my neighbors in Arcadia,” said Nelson. “I am excited to go to Michigan Adventures, but I am also really proud that I helped my school.”