UPDATE: Man identified in 9th Street boat launch death

MANISTEE — Police have identified the 82-year-old man who was found dead on Nov. 25 at the Ninth Street boat launch in Manistee.

Public safety officers from the City of Manistee Department of Public Safety found Stuart Donald Johnston deceased on Nov. 25, according to a press release from the Manistee Police Department.

An autopsy conducted on Nov. 26 found the preliminary cause of death to be drowning; however the case is still under investigation, according to the press release.

Investigators are asking if anyone visited the area of the Ninth Street boat launch on Nov. 24 or 25 to contact the Manistee Police Department at (231) 723-2533.

“The Manistee Department of Public Safety wishes to extend our condolences to the family,” said Tim Kozal, Director of Public Safety, in the press release.

No further information was released at this time.