Applicants needed for city boards and commissions

MANISTEE — In the City of Manistee there are several vacancies for boards and commission, and applicants are being asked to come forward if qualified.

There are two vacancies for the Board of Review, one ending Dec. 31, 2019, and the other ending Dec. 31, 2021.

Applicants must be city taxpayers and registered to vote in the city. The purpose of the board is to hear property valuation appeals.

For the PEG Commission there are five vacancies with one term ending on Dec. 31, 2019, and the other four on Dec. 31, 2021. Applicants must be Manistee County residents. The purpose of PEG is to oversee operations of Manistee Public Access Television.

For the Zoning Board of Appeals, there is one vacancy with a term ending on May 31, 2019. The purpose is to hear appeals to zoning and building issues.

Application forms are available at the City Clerk’s office at 70 Maple St. or on the city website at www.manisteemi.gov. Applications must be returned by Dec. 21, 2018, to be considered for appointment at the Jan. 2, 2019, at the City Council meeting.