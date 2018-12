MANISTEE — Two local authors will be at the Happy Owl Bookshop on Dec. 8 to sign their latest books, just in time for Christmas.

Roxanne Rowley will have her new book, “An Elephant for Dad,” and Jim Goodwin will be there signing his current book, “Carney Girl.”

The signing will be in the afternoon from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.