Lessons and Carols set for Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church

MANISTEE — The Advent and Christmas Story will be told at 3 p.m. on Sunday in word and song at Trinity Lutheran Church at 420 Oak St. in Manistee.

This is the eighth year the church has hosted the program that is tells the story of the birth of Christ through a series of readings and musical hymns.

“Lessons and Carols has become an annual tradition here, but it is a tradition that began many years ago,” said Trinity Lutheran Evangelism committee member Mary Moehring. “It is a service that has been around in many churches for over 100 years and probably since the Victorian era which is why we chose to do it this weekend during the Victorian Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend.”

Moehring said it is not a regular church service, but more of a concert type program.

“It is readings from the Bible and music based on God’s work presented by the choir, but those in attendance are asked to join in at times,” said Moehring. “It let’s us hear the music of the season and know the real reason for Christmas. Many of the readings are from the Old Testament and some from the New Testament about the birth of Jesus and the music reflects it. The Trinity Hand Bells will also be part of the service directed by Ginny Masengarb.”

Moehring said the program is open to the public and it isn’t necessary to be a member of the church to attend.

“We also have a dessert and social hour that follows the program to talk about and celebrate the Christmas festivities,” said Moehring. “There have been many people who come every year and look forward to it. There also are others who come for the first time and say ‘oh that is what this is’.”

Trinity Lutheran Church organist and choir director Mark Kirchenberg takes care of the music and the church’s pastor Rev. Dennis Rahn and about eight other people from the church do the readings from the Bible.

“We have people of all ages do the readings, so it is not just a service for one group of particular people,” said Moehring. “We want everyone to come together in the fellowship to hear those words and sing those familiar carols and sometimes not so familiar carols as it is the music of the season.”

Kirchenberg said that over the past eight years the word has gotten out on the event and they draw well over 150 people.

“It is a good opportunity to get people thinking about the meaning of Christmas,” said Kirchenberg.