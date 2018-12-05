Looking Back for Dec. 6

40 YEARS AGO

Christmas in Bear Lake

The Triginta Club is sponsoring Christmas in Bear Lake this coming Friday. Several shop keepers will be offering special sale items between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday evening only. Some of the activities to be offered will be a small bonfire near the Barber Shop attended by members of the Lions Club; a roaming brass sextet and carolers from the local high school and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. students from the fourth, fifth and sixth grades will participate in a community sing in downtown Bear Lake where everyone is invited to join in. Hot dogs and hot chocolate will also be available at the Lions Club.

60 YEARS AGO

Bear Lake wins

After a fairly close firth half ending Bear Lake 18 and Franfort 15, the Lakers forged ahead in the third and fourth quarters to win 48-31. None of the Frankfort boys broke into two-digit scoring. Lakers Ray Jurczak made 25 points and Jerry Hamilton 13, with excellent support from all the rest of the squad.

80 YEARS AGO

Appeal for toys

Captain Richard Jahncke, of the Manistee Corps of the Salvation Army, would like to get toy donations from any Manistee people who would enjoy playing Santa Claus to Manistee’s underprivileged children this Christmas before December 13. Captain Jahncke has a list of 335 children – 162 boys and 173 girls.

Reward for catching bulb breakers

The first $5 reward for information leading to the discovery or arrest of anyone breaking bulbs on the Christmas trees on River St. will be paid early this week by the Board of Commerce to Dorothy Simske and LaVerne Jorgenson. The reward will be split between the two. Miss Simske and Jorgenson surprised three boys at 10:35 Saturday evening as they were breaking bulbs on trees in front of the Vogue Theatre. Miss Simske and Jorgenson are employed there.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum