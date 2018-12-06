Benzonia Academy Lecture Series to feature Steve Harold

BENZONIA — “Passenger Service on Northern Lake Michigan 1850-1960” will be presented by Steve Harold at 4 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the Benzie Area Historical Museum as part of its Benzonia Academy Lecture Series.

The lecture will cover Lake Michigan passenger travel from 1850-1960, from the time when water-borne transportation was the only easy method to travel to the time when it was almost forgotten. The last classic passenger vessel left the Lakes in 1967, and the presenter predicted its return within a decade.

Today passenger service has returned to the Great Lakes and at least six vessels will be operating a cruise service in the coming year. About half of the passengers are expected to be from Europe since they are just discovering the joys of Great Lakes cruises.

Harold has written two books and a movie on Great Lakes shipping and lectured extensively on Lake Michigan maritime history. He is the former director of the Manistee County Historical Museum and a current volunteer in the genealogy department at the Benzie Area Historical Society.

The Benzie Area Historical Society & Museum is located at 6941 Traverse Ave., Benzonia. Admission is by donation. Call Barb Mort, executive director, at (231) 882-5539 for more information.