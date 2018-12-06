Chippewas look to build on last season’s success

The success of a wrestling season can be weighed in two ways: individually and collectively.

Both measurements will be in play for Manistee this year as the Chippewas look to build off a successful 2017-18 campaign that boasted two individual qualifiers to the state finals and a Division 3 team district title.

“We had a very small team last year, but by the end of the season we came on and started doing really well,” said second-year coach Darrell Burchfield. “We only finished the season with nine wrestlers, but those nine were winning enough to take second place in the conference tournament and win the team district.”

Manistee will have a similar makeup this season in terms of numbers, but Burchfield expects to see big strides across the lineup.

“The guys that are back, it’s a night and day difference so far with how they’re wrestling,” he said. “They’ve been better in practice now than even how they ended the season last year.

“The expectation is — because of our numbers — we may struggle a bit in some team events, but individually we should do real well.”

Manistee seniors Isaac Reynolds and Bryson Jensen will be looking to make return trips to the Division 3 state finals, for which Reynolds qualified at 125 pounds and Jensen at 160 a season ago.

“Both of them should make a good run at being All-State,” Burchfield said, adding that he has high hopes for other Chippewas as well.

“I’m really looking at getting two or three other guys in the state tournament this year, which would be most in school history if we can pull it off,” he explained. “Individually, we’re a reasonably tough team. And if we can fill our weight classes, we’ll be tough as a team by the end of the year too.”