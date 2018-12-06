Invitation to two Christmas celebrations

BLAINE TWP — The church family at Blaine Christian Church, 7018 Putney Road, invites you and your family to celebrate the Christmas spirit by coming to the church at 10 a.m. on Dec. 23 to enjoy the music and the season of Christmas.

The church’s usual two worship services will be combined into one service that day. At 10 a.m. the church’s choir will present “The Wondrous Story,” which will re-tell the story of Jesus’ birth, through music and dramatic readings, in a reverent, simple way, focusing on the perspective of those who were present that night.

Blaine also invites you and your family to another opportunity to celebrate the true meaning of the season. Our Christmas Eve celebration will be Dec. 24 at 10 p.m. at the church. The celebration will focus on the faces around the manger and will include music, candlelight, Bible readings and communion.

There is no cost to attend either of these celebrations. It is our desire that these presentations will help capture the boundless joy of Christmas for all who will see and hear.

Blaine Christian Church is located at the corner of Joyfield and Putney Roads. For more info, please call the church at (231) 352-9148.

You and your family are welcome to meet with the church family at Blaine Christian Church on Sunday mornings. Our usual schedule: Praise And Worship Service begins at 8:30 a.m., Sunday School Classes for children 2 years old to adults meet at 9:45 a.m., and a traditional/blended service begins at 11 a.m.

Separate activities (“Kid’s Kare”) are provided at both services for children 3 years old through first grade. The church’s email is blainechurch@gmail.com and the church’s web link is www.blainechristianchurch.org.