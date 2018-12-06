Repentance is a magnificent gift from the Savior

Most people prefer to discuss the sins of others, not their own. It is even more difficult to stop our own sinful behavior. All accountable persons are stained by sin, and must be cleansed in order to enter the kingdom of heaven. While under the bondage of sin, our progress toward greater, long-lasting happiness is limited.

What is Sin?

Sin comes in many forms including lying, cheating, stealing, deception, whoredoms, idolatries, murders, envying, gossip, laziness, selfishness, hurting others (physically and emotionally), swearing (filthy language) and uncontrolled anger to name a few. Sin is the violation of God’s commandments or Divine laws. The Apostle John said, “Whosoever committeth sin transgresseth also the law: for sin is the transgression of the law.” (1 John 3: 4 in the Bible) “All unrighteousness is sin…” (1 John 5: 17 in the Bible)

If we know right from wrong and we choose wrong that is sin. “Therefore to him that knoweth to do good, and doeth it not, to him it is sin.” (James 4: 17 in the Bible)

What is Repentance?

Repentance is the turning of our hearts and will to God and overcoming our sins or wrongful behavior that we are naturally inclined to commit. The great atoning sacrifice of the Savior Jesus Christ paid for our sins and will remove them if we repent. The Apostle Peter instructed, “Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins…” (The Acts 2: 38 in the Bible)

The Savior said through an ancient prophet, “Now this is the commandment: Repent, all ye ends of the earth, and come unto me and be baptized in my name…” (3 Nephi 27: 20 in the Book of Mormon p. 459).

What are the Steps of Repentance?

1. Recognize and admit our sins. An ancient prophet said to his son “Do not endeavor to excuse yourself in the least point because of your sins …let it bring you down to the dust in humility.” (Alma 42: 30 p. 313 in the Book of Mormon)

2. Feel sorry for our sins. “For godly sorrow worketh repentance to salvation” (2 Corinthians 7:10 in the Bible)

3. Confess our sins to our Heavenly Father in prayer. The Lord said, “…I, the Lord, forgive sins, and am merciful unto those who confess their sins with humble hearts;” (Doctrine & Covenants 61: 2 p. 111)

4. Forsake our sins. (The most important of all the steps) The Savior said to the women taken in adultery, “…And Jesus said unto her, neither do I condemn thee: go, and sin no more.”

(John 8: 11 in the New Testament p. 1340)

5. Make restitution as far as possible. We should try to make right any wrong we have done.

6. Keep the commandments of God. “For I the Lord cannot look upon sin with the least degree of allowance; nevertheless, he that repents and does the commandments of the Lord shall be forgiven;”

(Doctrine & Covenants 1: 31-31 p. 3)

7. Forgive others that trespass against us. “For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your Heavenly Father will also forgive you:” (Matthew 6: 14 in the Bible)

The Atonement of Jesus Christ Removes Our Sins

By completing the steps of repentance for each of our sins, the Atonement of Jesus Christ becomes effective in our lives and the Lord forgives our sins and removes them. “…though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.” (Isaiah 1: 18 in the Bible)

“…for I will forgive their iniquity, and I will remember their sin no more.” (Jeremiah 31: 34 in the Bible)

“Behold, he who has repented of his sins, the same is forgiven, and I, the Lord, remember them no more.” (Doctrine & Covenants 58: 42 p. 106)

Escaping the Bondage of Sin

The opportunity to repent of our sins is a magnificent gift from our Savior and allows us to escape from the bondage of sin. It allows the Spirit of the Lord to fill our hearts with love, hope, faith, joy, peace and happiness.

