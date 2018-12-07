Bringing the world to Manistee Middle/High School

EDITOR’S NOTE: Under guidelines set down by the Council for Educational Travel USA the last names of foreign exchange students can’t be used in media stories.

MANISTEE — When the students crowded around one of the tables for a group picture, it almost gave the impression of a United Nations photograph instead of a group of high school students.

Students hailed from Denmark, Austrailia, Thailand, Germany, Spain, Finland, Brazil, Norway, Japan, Brazil and the Czech Republic. They are all attending Manistee High School this year as foreign exchange students under the CETUSA (Council for Educational Travel USA) program.

CETUSA Northern Community Coordinator Cathy French said the 2018-19 group of students is a good one. In the short time they have been at the school they have all become ingrained in a variety of activities and sports.

“This year besides the 20 students I have here in Manistee, I have two down in Mason County Central School, five at Manistee Catholic Central and one in Traverse City,” she said.

Students also expressed that they have enjoyed their time at Manistee High School. Latcha, of Thailand is enjoying her stay with the Colt and Jennifer Outman family. She has found the school and community to be very welcoming.

“Their family is so cute and they are very friendly and outgoing,” said Latcha.

She added that the way American schools work is similar to the one she attended in Thailand.

“I like that you know everyone in the town so fast, and I learned so much so far,” said Latcha. “I came from an international school, so we have an American system at the school and I am used to the American system here already. The adjustment is more like friends and since I don’t have any Thai friends here I have to speak more English. So I have to improve my English.”

Latcha said she does use the the Internet to keep in touch with her friends back home. She also speaks with her mother and father that way, as she is their only child.

One of the big adjustments is the weather, as Thailand is a very hot climate and Manistee currently is in the midst of winter.

“Thailand is hot all year round, so I am not used to the cold here and that is a big adjustment,” she said.

She is taking part in the dance team and is manager of the basketball team, which are two things she is active in back in Thailand.

“I enjoy being here very much,” she said.

Frederik from Denmark is staying with the Paul and Leah Antal family, and he is the second member of his family to attend Manistee High School as a foreign exchange student.

“His brother was here three years ago and that is why his parents requested this school,” said French. “I had that type of thing happen before at Onekama School, but it is the first time it has happened here. We have a student coming the second semester here that is the same way.”

Frederik said that coming to America under the foreign exchange student program is something very familiar to his family. He said something that attracted him to Manistee was the stories he heard from his brother.

“My mom was also an exchange student years ago,” he said. “I like it here very much as everyone is so open and nice. I also like the school and the schedule as in Denmark you don’t have the same schedule every day.”

He said the school he attends in Denmark is smaller and about half the size of Manistee Middle/High School. He admits has has had a touch of being homesick, but it hasn’t happened very much.

“I try to talk to my friends and family about every two to three weeks,” he said. “I am trying to be active in things as I am on the swimming team and try to do stuff with friends and have fun.”

French said Frederik’s older brother was also a swimmer at Manistee Middle/High School and qualified for the state competition.

“I think it is just the surroundings as it is the area I like the most,” he said. “I like with all the trees, roads, woods and paths. In Denmark I actually live kind of in the countryside which is about three miles from the nearest city.”

All the exchange students gather together once a month for an activity with French.

“We get together once a month for social events and have international potlucks,” she said. “This month we are doing a gift and cookie exchange and in October we did a Halloween theme including visiting the Ghost Ship.”

French said she is already setting up host families for the next year. She reminded prospective host parents that students bring their own spending money to pay for all school related costs including school lunch, entertainment, clothing, toiletries, dining out and travel.

They also have health insurance, and opportunities to take special trips to other parts of the United States during their stay here.

French said people interested in being a host can contact her for more details by phone/text at (231) 233-3268 or email at garmentworks@hotmail.com or on Facebook.

2019 Manistee High School Foreign Exchange students and host families

• Camilla from Denmark: host family Paul and Bre Duby;

• Eric from Spain: host family Julia Davidson;

• Sebastian from Denmark: host family Kevin and Carissa Schmutzler;

• Frederik from Denmark: host family Paul and Leah Antal;

• Taylor from Australia: host family Jason and Shelly Connell;

• Latcha from Thailand: host family Colt and Jennifer Outman;

• Lynn from Germany: host family Fred and Sue LaPoint;

• Alejandra from Spain: host family Eric Thuemmel and Julia Raddatz;

• Maja from Denmark: host family Chad and Melissa Murray;

• Carmen from Spain: host family Jason and Michelle McElrath;

• Marek from Czech Republic: host family Bud and Stephanie Fitzgerald;

• Caspar from Finland: host family Scott and Mary Fredericks;

• Rhania from Brazil: host family Todd and Angie Monroe;

• Emma from Australia: host family Stacey Ramsey;

• Hirro from Japan: host family Eric and Tanya Willmes;

• Arada Amy from Thailand: host family Scott and Dori Tetzlaff;

• Kat from Czeh Republic: host family Paul and Bre Duby;

• Maite from Brazil: host family Jason and Cari Haag; and

• Valentina from Columbia (coming in January): host family Kevin Postma and Kate Thomson.