Chips cruise past Cardinals for first win of the season

MUSKEGON — The Manistee girls basketball team cruised past Orchard View, 59-20, on Friday night to notch both its first win of the season and of Lakes 8 Conference play.

The Chippewas (1-1, 1-0 Lakes 8) saw contributions from the entire lineup in the victory, which was hardly in question throughout.

“It was a great defensive effort tonight,” said Manistee coach Kenn Kott of holding the opposition to single-digit scoring in all four quarters. “We also shot much better than we did on Tuesday night (in a season-opening loss), and when you’re putting the ball in the hole, it makes a big difference when you’re trying to win a basketball game, especially on the road.”

The Chippewas jumped out to a 9-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, then really got their offense clicking.

Manistee was up 24-9 at halftime and jumped ahead 40-16 by the end of the third.

Manistee’s Emily Gardner led her team in scoring with 12 points while teammate Lyndsey Kelley netted 10 to go with team highs in rebounds (nine) and steals (six). Erin Dorn scored eight for the Chippewas while Erin Vander Weele scored seven; Logan Wayward, Sara Thompson and Olivia Smith each scored six; and Emma Witkowski and Karra Cone netted two apiece. Thompson had a team-high six assists.

“It was a nice effort from everybody tonight, and I thought our sophomores really stepped it up,” Kott said. “They’re gaining experience and getting better every game, so that was great to see.

“We’re 1-0 in the league now too, so that’s a good start for us along those lines,” he added. “I was real pleased with tonight’s performance.”