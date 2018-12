LANSING — Muzzleloading deer season is Dec. 7-16 for Zones 1 and 2 and Dec. 7-23 for Zone 3.

For anyone deer hunting in the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone or Core CWD Area, muzzleloader season is open to all legal firearms; regular firearm equipment rules apply.

A deer license, deer combo license or antlerless license is valid during the muzzleloading season.