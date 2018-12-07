Local donation to benefit Family Life Center’s holiday shopping event

MANISTEE — It’s the season of giving, and in Manistee, local organizations are working together to do just that.

Each year, the local nonprofit ECHO His Love hosts its Family Life Center program’s annual holiday shopping event, in which members shop for various items using points collected throughout the program.

While the program thrives purely off community donations, Lisa Clarke, family services director of ECHO His Love, said a recent donation contributed to their cause.

Trooper David Prichard, with the MSP Cadillac Post, said officials with the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians (LRBOI) contacted him in regards to a surplus of 30 brand new toys, which were asked to be distributed to those in need.

Of course, Prichard was there to help.

“They had 30 some extra brand new toys, and asked what to do with it and if we could help,” said Prichard. “I said ‘absolutely,’ because that’s what I do, I am the community service trooper.”

Mary Thomas, executive assistant to Ogema Larry Romanelli, and Rebecca Groh, with the LRBOI, then distributed the toys to Prichard. After doing some research, Prichard heard about ECHO His Love’s mission and decided it was a perfect fit.

“I met with Mary Thomas and got these toys, they were awesome and brand new. I talked to our detective Mark Miller, who grew up there, and asked him where to take them in Manistee,” he said. “I ended up going to ECHO.”

Clarke was thrilled to accept the donation.

“They have a really cool program,” Prichard said. “It was a perfect match. It was a total random act of kindness (by the LRBOI).”

Now, Clarke said the toys will be distributed to those in the program, as the shopping event is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Currently, with both Manistee and Benzie counties combined, the program has more than 100 participants. The program aids low-income families with immediate needs such as food and clothing, through life skills training and relationship building.

“The donated toys are going back to community members in the program,” Clarke said. “This donation helped us tremendously. Anything, even if someone went to the Dollar Tree and bought $10 in items a family could not otherwise buy, would absolutely help.”

The program is accepting donations up until the event starts on Dec. 18; and if residents do not know what to bring in, monetary donations are also accepted. ECHO His Love is located at 525 Michael St. in Manistee.

“Right up to the morning of Dec. 18, people are able to donate,” Clarke said. “If someone is not for sure what to buy, they can make a financial donation and I will go shopping.”

Officials with the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians were contacted, but did not respond at the time of press.