Looking Back for Dec. 8

20 YEARS AGO

Local tribe awaits House, Senate OK

Manistee’s Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, LRB, is waiting on the Michigan House and Senate to give their final approval on the tribe’s plan to build a gaming facility. The House will vote today on the matter and the Senate is to vote on Thursday before adjourning session for the holidays.

40 YEARS AGO

Brethren girls’ district champs

Brethren High School fans were a happy and jubilant group after their girl Bobcats defeated the Mesick Bulldogs in the final game of District 116, Class D tournament to win the championship. The score was 46 to 28. A big feature of the Bobcat win was their defense which was so tight that Mesick’s leading scorer was held to 10 points. Cheryl De Young coaches the girls team and is justly proud of the fact that two of them, Linda Wiitala and Jeanne Kasarskis have been selected to the All-Conference First Team and Mary Hoeh to the Honorable Mention Status in the Conference.

60 YEARS AGO

Blanks for auto plates

Mrs. Hanna Morey, local manager of the Secretary of State branch office, announces that no printed blanks are being mailed to motorists this year. Blanks that must be filled out by the motorist himself are on hand at the branch office and Mrs. Morey expects to have some at business places in the various village.

80 YEARS AGO

Firemen refurbish toys

Toys received by Red Cross headquarters yesterday from the high school collections are to be sent to the Manistee Fire Department to be repaired and repainted. The Manistee Rotary Club members, who are furnishing the materials for their repair, plan to distribute them in gift packages at their Christmas party to be held in the Vogue Theatre on December 24.

Parking arrest

A Manistee man was arrested yesterday by city police for parking in the restricted zone on Maple St. between First and Second streets. He will be arraigned before Justice of Peace John D. Kruse later this afternoon.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum